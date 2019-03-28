stockton student dorm AC campus
Buy Now

Stockton University student Breanna Betts in her apartment at the Stockton University Atlantic City Residential Complex.

 Dinofa Photography / provided

ATLANTIC CITY — Do you want to live in a beachfront apartment this summer while you are taking college courses? Stockton University may have the space for you.

The colleges is opening up its Atlantic City dorms this summer to those who are taking summer courses at Stockton or are doing a college internship in or around Atlantic City.

“We already have a 12-month housing option available for our students. We always offered summer housing here in Galloway, but now we have the extra benefit of being able to live on the beach,” said Stockton University spokeswoman Diane D’Amico.

GALLERY: Stockton University Atlantic City campus ready to open next week

1 of 46

Stockton’s Atlantic City campus, with a residential building and an academic building along Albany Avenue, opened in August 2018. The dorms have capacity for more than 500 students.

Stockton student Breanna Betts is one of the many students planning to spend her summer in an apartment with a beach view.

“I was on board from the beginning,” said Betts, who also lived in Atlantic City during the academic year. “I’m so excited for the summer. I can roll out of bed onto the beach. And I don’t have to worry about parking. It’s so simple to walk or hop a jitney.”

According to the college, the housing is open to all students who are taking classes at Stockton this year regardless of if they are enrolled at another institution. In addition, businesses in the area providing summer internships can also work with Stockton to provide housing for their interns.

Available housing options range from private studios to 6-person shared bedroom apartments. All units have kitchens and the rates include free laundry and free parking in the adjacent garage.

Rates for Stockton students are $22 to $40 per day based on the type of housing. Rates for non-Stockton students are $32 to $40 per day. Units are also available to faculty and staff for $42 to $50 per day. A minimum four-day stay is required.

For more information, visit www.stockton.edu.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Load comments