The lot to the far left, owned by the Atlantic City Development Corp., could host an expansion of Stockton University’s city campus. AC Devco will go before the Planning Board on Tuesday for a courtesy review of the proposal for the six-story, 105-unit structure between Atlantic, South Hartford and South Providence avenues.
ATLANTIC CITY — A groundbreaking for the second phase of Stockton University's Atlantic City campus, a 400-bed residential building, is planned for March 27.
A flyer posted on Facebook by the Public Relations Council of Greater Atlantic City announced the groundbreaking at 12:30 p.m. with state Senate President Steve Sweeney and Gov. Phil Murphy in O'Donnell Memorial Park, across the street from the new structure.
“We are excited to be able to expand our presence in Atlantic City and contribute to creating a more diversified economy," Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said. "The new residence hall will allow even more students to live, learn and earn in Atlantic City through academic, internship and employment opportunities.”
Developer Atlantic City Development Corp. will construct the 140,000-square-foot building at Atlantic and South Providence avenues through a public-private partnership with the college.
“Stockton University and its partners set the stage for a new economic development strategy with the Gateway initiative,” said AC Devco President Christopher Paladino. “Today, thousands of students, staff, visitors and employees of Stockton, South Jersey Gas and AtlantiCare have changed the tempo of the streets of Chelsea. This Phase II investment will further add to the vibrancy of the neighborhood.”
Demolition of the Eldridge building that currently sits on the site is projected for summer with construction beginning in the fall.
The target completion date for students to move in is fall 2022.
Stockton opened the first phase of its Atlantic City campus, known as the Gateway Project, in 2018, and the beachfront dorm rooms and campus quickly filled to capacity. More than 1,500 students take classes there.
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
