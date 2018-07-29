Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman addressed several alleged sexual assaults involving former and current Stockton students with a statement on the university website’s news page.
Four women have filed civil cases this month against Stockton and Pi Kappa Phi, which is not an authorized Greek organization at the university. The suits are all related to date-rape drugs. The fraternity maintains a house off campus on the White Horse Pike, according to the lawsuit.
“We are deeply concerned about the victims and are committed to being as transparent as possible to keep the Stockton community informed of these serious matters,” Kesselman wrote.
Stockton has been and will continue to coordinate with law enforcement to pursue justice on behalf of its students, but it cannot comment on specific cases, including those that may be subject of litigation, Kesselman said.
“I personally want every student, parent, faculty and staff to know that we take the report of a sexual assault of any member of our community extremely seriously. We have extensive resources in place to support victims and protect students and the community. We care deeply about our students,” Kesselman said.
Stockton provides education, prevention strategies, counseling, and other appropriate responses when it becomes aware of any sexual misconduct, Kesselman said.
Kesselman said resources are available on Stockton’s website at stockton.edu/diversity/title-ix/misconduct.html.