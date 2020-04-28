GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An associate professor of hospitality at Stockton University has been named the institute coordinator for the university’s Levenson Institute for Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism.
Jane Bokunewicz, whose interim position is effective May 1, will take over for former executive director Rummy Pandit, who is leaving the university to take a position with Johnson & Wales University, according to a news release from the school.
ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University is putting a freeze on its plans to expand its campus in…
“Dr. Bokunewicz not only brings her academic background to the position, having taught about casino and hotel management, but she also has substantive experience in the hospitality industry,” said Alphonso Ogbuehi, Dean of the School of Business at Stockton.
Bokunewicz has over two decades of work experience in Atlantic City, with more than half spent as vice president of Administration at Tropicana, overseeing Human Resources, Facilities, Security, Purchasing and Quality Assurance, according to the release. She has also worked with the institute since 2012 and was lead researcher on several institute initiatives, including a study of millennial entertainment and several analyses of underage gambling and college gambling behavior.
After Rowan University’s engineering department posted plans for 3-D printed masks online ea…
She holds a Ph.D. in Communication, Culture and Media from Drexel University and she is a third-degree black belt in Tang Soo Do Karate, according to the release. She was the lead author of “Casino Gaming Technology,” and a contributing author to “Casino Gaming in Atlantic City, A Thirty-Year Retrospective.”
“I have enjoyed working closely with LIGHT over the past eight years and I am looking forward to taking on a more active role working with community leaders and policy makers as the gaming and hospitality industry recovers in the coming months,” Bokunewicz said.
A formal search for an executive director will take place once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, according to the release.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.