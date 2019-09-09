Stockton file photo

Stockton University again improved its ranking among regional universities in the North, rising from ninth to seventh among public universities, according to the 2020 U.S. News and World Report College rankings released Monday.

Overall, Stockton is ranked 32nd among the 170 public and private universities in the North, up from 41st last year and 35th this year.

"Stockton's mission is, and will continue to be, to provide an affordable, high-quality education to a diverse population, enabling more college students to stay in New Jersey and more graduates to succeed in their chosen fields," Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said. "Our No. 1 priority at Stockton is our students, and our ranking reflects that."

Stockton is also included on the list of the 2020 Best Value Schools, which considers quality and cost, and as Best Undergraduate Teaching School, which recognizes schools where faculty and administrators are committed to teaching undergraduate students in a high-quality manner.

The university is also included among the "A+ Schools for B Students" and "Best Colleges for Veterans."

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Staff Writer

Twenty years as a staff writer in the features department, specializing in entertainment and the arts at The Press of Atlantic City.

Load comments