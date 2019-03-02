ATLANTIC CITY — Shalon Blake plans to be the first person in her family to go to college.
The 16-year-old resort high school junior wants to study criminal justice with the end goal of being an FBI agent, and Stockton University’s College Bound Program is going to help her achieve her goals, she said Saturday during an SAT prep class offered at the program’s kickoff event.
“It’s a good program to help you get prepared,” she said. “If you care about your future or want to do well on the SAT, you should be here.”
The university received a $144,000 state grant in December to implement the program, which is intended to increase high school graduation rates and help prepare students for post-secondary education, said Robert Heinrich, chief enrollment management officer at Stockton. It targets Pleasantville and Atlantic City students in seventh through 12th grades, as well as their parents, who will attend classes on Saturdays and receive services like mentoring and career and financial aid counseling.
“I want to make my family proud,” Blake said during the class. “I’ve always been interested in forensic science, and doing something you love makes it feel not like work.”
Destiny Talley, assistant director of admissions, said the university provides breakfast, lunch and transportation to each Saturday event, which will run until May, with a weeklong program in the summer. Classes in math, science and language arts will give students the extra help they might need, she added.
“The goal is to create that pathway — a school-to-college pipeline,” Talley said. “We want to make sure that they’re equipped and empowered not just to graduate, but also have a pathway to second education.”
Hinah Sher, 17, said she wanted to try out the program after her guidance counselor told her about it.
“I wanted to try it because I want to go to Stockton for college,” she said, adding she wants to study criminal justice or be a pediatrician. “I like kids, and I want to help them.”
Like Sher, students who wish to participate can obtain an application from their school guidance office.
While the students took tours or sat in classrooms, parents gathered for informational sessions to help them prepare to transition their children from high school to college.
Theresa Kennedy, of Atlantic City, said she brought three of her children, who are in grades 9 through 12, to the event.
Kennedy said her hope is that being connected with the program each week will help them focus and get everything they need done so they can go to college with as little debt as possible.
“For me, it’s important that the children not just think about going to college, but physically be in that environment,” she said. “Hopefully that will plant a seed in them to help them continue their secondary education.”