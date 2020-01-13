GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A new agreements between Stockton University and two universities in Taiwan will give business majors a glimpse into the global economy.
Stockton President Harvey Kesselman signed the new agreements with National Chiayi University (NCYU) and National Taichung University of Education (NTCU) during a recent trip to Taiwan that also included eight students and five faculty members.
The agreement with NCYU allows for up to three Stockton Master of Business Administration students to attend NCYU and three graduate business students from NCYU to attend Stockton each year. Students will also eligible for a dual degree from both institutions.
Under the agreement with NTCU, the colleges will collaborate to develop opportunities for undergraduate Stockton students to study and includes opportunities to develop collaborative research, conferences and lectures.
Faculty and staff from Stockton, through Professor of Mathematics Chia-Lin (Charlie) Wu, have been collaborating with NCYU since 2017 to study education practices and methods in the two countries, especially as they relate to teaching math.
Stockton faculty and students first visited NCYU in December 2017, and a group of educators from Taiwan came to Stockton in October 2018 for an International Mathematics and Education Symposium.
During the most recent trip, Kesselman was the keynote speaker at the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence Development and Its Impact on Educational Leadership and Innovation, hosted by NCYU, where all the students and faculty also present.
“They were very excited about the student-first philosophy, they liked our commitment to being engaged with the cities around us,” Kesselman said of Stockton’s reception in Taiwan.
He said that for the students who will participate in the exchange, it will be a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
“Taiwan has a booming economy. You’re going to be able to understand the entrepreneurism, the business mindset of a Chinese country, the largest economy on the planet,” he said. “You’re getting involved in a country that is clearly focused on the economy -- not just the Asian economy, the world economy.”
He said that the students will form business relationships that may shape their future careers.
Kesselman said that Stockton will become a member of Taiwan’s preferred list of institutions to visit and partner with on exchange programs, academic symposiums and research conference.
