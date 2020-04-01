Sophia Bradach, a freshman at Stockton University, was chosen to have the experiment she designed sent to the International Space Station to be tested by astronauts as part of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program.
Sophia Bradach, a freshman Stockton University environmental sciences major, and School of Natural Sciences Dean Peter Straub in the greenhouse at the Galloway Township campus. Bradach was chosen to have the experiment she designed sent to the International Space Station to be tested by astronauts as part of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program.
Freshman environmental sciences major Sophia Bradach designed an experiment to test snow peas' ability to self-fertilize in space. The Stockton University student's experiment will be sent into space in the fall.
Sophia Bradach, a freshman at Stockton University, was chosen to have the experiment she designed sent to the International Space Station to be tested by astronauts as part of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program.
Stockton University / provided
Sophia Bradach, a freshman Stockton University environmental sciences major, and School of Natural Sciences Dean Peter Straub in the greenhouse at the Galloway Township campus. Bradach was chosen to have the experiment she designed sent to the International Space Station to be tested by astronauts as part of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program.
Stockton University / provided
Freshman environmental sciences major Sophia Bradach designed an experiment to test snow peas' ability to self-fertilize in space. The Stockton University student's experiment will be sent into space in the fall.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An experiment designed by Stockton University freshman Sophia Bradach will be launched into space later this year as part of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program.
The program, part of the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education in partnership with DreamUp PBC and NanoRacks LLC, sends dozens of student experiments to the International Space Station each year to be tested by the astronauts there. This is the fourth year an experiment designed by a Stockton student has been chosen.
Bradach is an environmental science major from Point Pleasant Borough in Ocean County. Her experiment tests whether snow peas can self-fertilize through nitrogen fixation in a microgravity environment.
She is working with her mentor, Peter Straub, dean of the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics. If successful, the results of the experiment can be used to help astronauts grow their own food in space.
Bradach said the opportunity is “the perfect combo of my interests and has helped me to combine my passions and studies.”
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.