GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An experiment designed by Stockton University freshman Sophia Bradach will be launched into space later this year as part of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program.

The program, part of the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education in partnership with DreamUp PBC and NanoRacks LLC, sends dozens of student experiments to the International Space Station each year to be tested by the astronauts there. This is the fourth year an experiment designed by a Stockton student has been chosen.

Bradach is an environmental science major from Point Pleasant Borough in Ocean County. Her experiment tests whether snow peas can self-fertilize through nitrogen fixation in a microgravity environment. 

She is working with her mentor, Peter Straub, dean of the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics. If successful, the results of the experiment can be used to help astronauts grow their own food in space.

Bradach said the opportunity is “the perfect combo of my interests and has helped me to combine my passions and studies.”

Mission 14 is tentatively scheduled to launch in the fall. 

For experiment updates, visit stocktonspaceflight.org.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Load comments