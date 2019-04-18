GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Stockton University sophomore from Egg Harbor Township was named the 2019 Hero of the Year by the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers this week.
Brianna Chelednik, a public health major at Stockton, became involved in the HERO Campaign because her younger brother's school bus was struck by a drunken driver in 2009.
"I did all four Hero Walks in high school as a cheerleader," she said. "I met Shelby (Gribbins, the 2018 Hero of the Year) at Stockton, and have been volunteering ever since."
Chelednik will be a spokeswoman for the campaign and will be featured on the Hero Campaign billboard on the Atlantic City Expressway, donated by ClearChannel, which promotes the use of designated drivers to reduce drunken driving.
The runners-up were sophomore Danielle D'Alonzo, of Philadelphia, a criminal justice major, and Devin Hulse, of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, a graduate MBA student. Also nominated were Brandon Bess, Ashley Burns and Millie Shah.
The HERO Campaign is named for Ensign John Elliott, a graduate of the Naval Academy who was struck and killed by a drunken driver on his way home for his mother's birthday in 2000. His family started the John R. Elliott Foundation and HERO Campaign that year.
This is the 10th year Stockton has partnered with the HERO Campaign on the Hero of the Year program and the Hero Games on campus, in which members of the university’s Greek organizations compete and raise awareness of the campaign.
For more information on the Hero Campaign, visit HeroCampaign.org.