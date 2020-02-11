GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Stockton University senior received a $100,000 check from Justin Bieber last week to further her work in mental health awareness.
Julie Coker of Union Beach in Monmouth County appeared on MTV Friday when Bieber surprised her with the donation.
“I’m still in shock,” Coker said Monday. “The check is in my room at home, but I still feel like it almost didn’t happen.”
Bieber, who stopped by MTV to promote his new song, “Intentions,” was interested in helping someone involved in mental health awareness. Coker is the co-president of the Active Minds chapter at Stockton, a nonprofit supporting mental health awareness and education to young adults. The national organization recommended Coker as the recipient.
“Julie is an amazing representation of the powerful young adults who are the driving force behind Active Minds, and who are leading the way in changing the national conversation around mental health,” said Alison Malmon, founder and executive director of Active Minds, in a press release announcing the award.
During the show, Coker, who was seated in the audience, explained the organization’s role. She also mentioned that her first concert was a Justin Bieber concert. Coker joined Bieber on stage to accept the donation.
“They just told me to be there and it would change my life,” she said. “I didn’t even know that (Bieber) would be there.”
While she is in shock, the award is no surprise to those who know her and have worked with her on the multitude of Active Minds events held all year at Stockton.
“Julie is one of the all-time great Stockton students,” said Assistant Director of Counseling Services Nathan Morell, the advisor for Active Minds. “She really hit the ground running and by her second year here was president of Active Minds. She works tirelessly year-round, even during the summer.”
Morell said under Coker’s leadership, Active Minds has grown to host some 50 events each year. Coker also participated in Stockton University Resiliency Project, telling her story on video to share with the Stockton community and help break the silence and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues.
Coker, who has battled depression and anxiety, said the help she got from counselors at Red Bank Regional High School after her family lost their home in Hurricane Sandy made her want to get involved in helping others.
Coker will graduate in May with a social work degree and plans to use some of the funds from the Bieber gift to attend graduate school for social work, and to help her twin brother pay for college. She is also considering starting a scholarship at her alma mater to help other students attend college.
