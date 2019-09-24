GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – Stockton University’s Unidos organization will honor students, faculty and community leaders at its first Nuestro Pueblo Awards this week.
The awards night, Havana Nights Celebration, is also sponsored by the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County. Jessica Grullon, Nuestro Pueblo Awards planning committee chair, said the event is designed to “promote community involvement and advancement of our Hispanic cultural heritage by recognizing individuals and/or organizations that are making a difference in ‘nuestro pueblo’ – our community.”
The Lifetime Achievement in Education Award will be presented to Stockton Associate Professor of Spanish Arnaldo Cordero-Roman for his dedication to Stockton, where he has taught since 1999. Atlantic City High School graduate and Stockton freshman Christian Cabrera will receive the Future Leader Award. Cabrera, who is studying biochemistry/molecular biology was recently named the new youth representative on the Citizen Advisory Board of Atlantic City.
The awards will be 7-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at the Stockton Atlantic City Academic Center, 3711 Atlantic Ave. Net proceeds will benefit Unidos and HAAC scholarship funds.
Tickets are $45 and can be purchased through the Unidos website at stockton.edu/unidos. For more information, contact unidos@stockton.edu
