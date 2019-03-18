GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University will debut a new program on African American history next month that will include a bus tour and workshops.
The Stockton University Office of Continuing Studies will host its first two-day “African American Cultural Heritage Short Course” April 12 and 13 at the Stockton Atlantic City Academic Center, 3711 Atlantic Ave.
The event, “Resiliency from the Atlantic City Northside to South Jersey,” begins with a daylong bus tour of historic African American landmarks between Atlantic City and Cape May, led by Ralph Hunter, director of the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey.
Saturday will feature opening remarks by Hunter and a choice of 13 workshops with topics including the history of Atlantic City's Chicken Bone Beach, Club Harlem in the 1960s, and how music helped the city maintain its cultural roots. Other workshop topics include Beginning Geneology, An Introduction to Oral History, African American Vernacular English, Photography and Storytelling, and African American Caregivers.
Registration is $50 for Friday, $40 for Saturday and $83 for both days.
For more information and to register, visit stockton.edu/aachsc or call 609-652-4227.