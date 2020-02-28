Stockton University will host walking tours of the Downbeach communities this spring.
The Spring Atlantic City Tour Series, coordinated by Stockton Continuing Studies, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on four Sundays in March and April. The cost is $22 per tour, or $75 for the entire series.
The tours will be led by Atlantic City historian and Stockton adjunct professor Levi Fox and will explore key sites in Atlantic City's Lower Chelsea neighborhood, Ventnor, Margate and Longport.
The first tour will start at the Stockton University John F. Scarpa Atlantic City Academic Building on March 29.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education Zakiya Smith Ellis will give th…
The second tour will start at the end of the Ventnor Boardwalk at Martindale Avenue on April 5.
The third tour will start at Margate’s Old City Hall at South Washington and Ventnor avenues on April 19.
The fourth tour will start at the Longport Community Clubhouse/Beach Patrol on April 26.
Participants are encouraged to bring walking shoes and a water bottle as each tour will be about two to three miles long, covering parks, city streets and the Boardwalk.
Register at the Stockton Office of Continuing Studies at stockton.edu/continuing-studies/ac_walkingtours.html.
— Emily Montgomery
