Stockton University will begin a program next year to help 100 Atlantic City and Pleasantville students go to college.
The college announced last week it has been awarded a $144,000 state grant to establish its college-bound program at the Atlantic City campus in early 2019.
“Stockton’s new Atlantic City College Bound program will help promising students develop the skills they need to prepare for and be successful in college,” said Robert Heinrich, chief enrollment management officer at Stockton.
Heinrich said the program is intended to increase high school graduation rates and help prepare students for post-secondary education.
The students in seventh through 12th grades will attend classes on Saturdays and receive services such as summer enrichment, mentoring and career and financial aid counseling.
“Such a program will encourage and provide incentives for students to obtain the skills and motivation necessary to complete their secondary education and enter and succeed in a program of post-secondary education,” Atlantic City Superintendent Barry Caldwell said.
Pleasantville Superintendent Clarence Alston said the program will complement the district’s existing college-preparatory programs.
“We have a plethora of students who are full of promise in Pleasantville. It is vital that we have conversations and engage students in activities that expose them to the college community now,” Alston said.
Students at each target school who previously participated in the federally funded GEAR UP program are grandfathered into the college-bound program and will be notified. Students who wish to participate can also obtain an application from their school guidance office.
Graduates of the program who attend Stockton will receive priority for Stockton’s Atlantic City Educational Opportunity Fund program, the university said.