GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — SAT scores will no longer be required for students planning to apply to Stockton University in the fall of 2019, the university announced this week.
According to Stockton, the college will adopt a test-optional policy for freshman admission that will be implemented gradually over the next two years.
The decision to adopt a test-optional policy is the result of recommendations by a year-long faculty senate task force as well as research by the offices of the Provost, Enrollment Management, Planning and Research.
“I am very pleased with the work of the faculty senate task force and I am certain this will offer an application review process that is more inclusive and more supportive of our students,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Lori Vermeulen said.
Neither SAT or ACT scores will be application requirements, but if accepted, the students will have to submit standardized test scores or take the Accuplacer subject-specific exam to determine placement for freshman math and writing courses. In addition, standardized test scores will be required for consideration into certain academic majors and most institutional scholarships.
Over the next academic year, Stockton will develop alternatives to SAT and ACT scores for course-placement purposes. These additional changes would go into effect for the fall 2020 class.
The admissions process will continue to include evaluation of student transcripts, letters of recommendation, essay, and extracurricular participation.