GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University's Board of Trustees will meet next week to discuss proceeding with the second phase of its Atlantic City campus project, which developers hope to break ground on by fall.
The college opened the first phase of its city campus in September with a three-story academic building and a 533-bed residence hall along Albany Avenue.
The Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet 9 a.m. May 29 in the President’s Office conference room at the Galloway Township campus.
Like the first phase, the second phase would also be designed and built by Atlantic City Development Corporation (AC Devco), which received approval from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday for preliminary and final site plans.
ATLANTIC CITY — Construction could begin as soon as the fall on a $62 million second phase o…
AC Devco and Stockton have not yet signed a formal agreement for the second phase.
AC Devco wants to build a six-story, $64 million dormitory to provide 405 more beds over 105 dorm rooms for Stockton students on Atlantic Avenue just north of the academic building between South Providence and South Hartford avenues.
The company will approach the CRDA board at its June 18 meeting to request a loan of $10 million to help with funding, AC Devco President Christopher Paladino has said. He expects to break ground in September and finish by summer 2021.
— Staff Writer Michelle Brunetti Post contributed to this story