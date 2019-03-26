GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Successful New Jersey women will talk about the dynamics of gender and race as they relate to structures of power during a panel discussion Wednesday hosted by Stockton Unidos.
The event will be held 4:30 p.m. in the Campus Center theater on Stockton's Galloway campus. Lisa Honaker, dean of the School of Arts and Humanities, will serve as moderator.
Panelists will be Stockton Africana Studies program coordinator Donnetrice Allison, Vice President of Grants and Programs for the Princeton Area Community Foundation Nelida Valentin, Assistant Vice President of Global Initiatives at New Jersey City University Tamara Cunningham, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice Arleen Gonzalez, PASSPORT Program Coordinator and Manager Billie Bailey, and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Atlantic City Michelle Carrera.
This event is co-sponsored by the School of Arts and Humanities, the Office of Student Development and the Office of Residential Life.
The event is free and open to the public. A reception will follow the panel.