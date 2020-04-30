We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Formal wear will be optional as Stockton University and Atlantic Cape Community College have canceled in-person scholarship galas in favor of online benefits this year.

The annual galas provide local colleges and their foundations, which host the events, with opportunities to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for students. However, this year's plans had to be altered due to social distancing measures in response to COVID-19.

Atlantic Cape announces layoffs amid COVID-19 MAYS LANDING — Due to financial constraints brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, part-time e…

Stockton's black-tie benefit, in its 40th year, was scheduled for May 9 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Instead, the Stockton Foundation has set up stockton.edu/gala for sponsors, friends, ticket holders and others to donate to the scholarship fund and recreate elements of the gala from their homes. According to Stockton, $190,000 has been raised so far from sponsors.

“When it became clear we might not be able to hold the event in person, our focus immediately turned to ways we could continue to support our students,” said Daniel Nugent, chief development officer and executive director of the Stockton University Foundation. “Knowing that many of our students and their families would feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we started having conversations with our Foundation Board members and sponsors to discuss ways to make sure funds would still be available, despite not holding an in-person event.”

Stockton joins other local colleges in postponing May commencement GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University will join other state colleges such as Rowan Univers…

The site encourages guests to celebrate May 9 and share photos of their evening on social media.

Atlantic Cape said last week its much-anticipated Restaurant Gala, which through the years has raised more than $3.5 million for Academy of Culinary Arts students, was canceled this month, but it also is holding events virtually.

The college is encouraging those who purchased tickets and tables for this year’s event to consider allowing the funds to be donated in support of the academy's scholarship and emergency fund programs.

The two raffles that are typically held during the annual gala’s cocktail hour will be drawn virtually May 27.

There is a 50/50 cash raffle, with three prizes being awarded of 30%, 15% and 5% of total ticket sales. Tickets are $100 each, and only 300 will be sold. A second raffle will take place for $50, with only 100 tickets sold. The prize is dinner with wine pairing for eight people at the Old Homestead Steakhouse at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

The funds raised from the raffles will go toward the emergency fund, which recently supplied students in need with food and other resources. Tickets for both raffles can be purchased by credit card at atlantic.edu/raffle.