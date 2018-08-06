Stockton University’s Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday to approve a resolution to meet in closed session to review and discuss concerns related to the authorization and execution of sale of the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel, according to the board’s special meeting agenda.
Stockton University’s Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday in closed session to discuss the potential purchase of the closed Atlantic Club Casino Hotel property, according to the board’s special meeting agenda.
The board could vote on the sale during the public portion of the meeting.
The property has been unoccupied since 2014. Florida-based TJM purchased the Atlantic Club from an affiliate of casino giant Caesars Entertainment Corp. in May 2014 for $13.5 million.
Ronald Young member of R&R Development is purchasing the Atlantic Club to build a water park/family entertainment in Atlantic City Monday March 13, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
R&R Development’s Ronald A. Young says the group will invest more than $135 million in a project at the closed casino hotel, which he is calling ‘Dolphin Village at Atlantic Club.’ It is expected to generate more than 3,000 jobs, with more than 300 rooms open by this fall, Young says.
Ronald Young walks through the former Atlantic Club on March 13.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Certainly we are growing. There is no more room to expand in Galloway, and so we need to keep our options open, and we see Atlantic City as very promising. Its part of our commitment to help revitalize the city," said Stockton University spokeswoman Diane D'Amico.
The former Atlantic Club is two blocks from the new Stockton University Atlantic City campus. The property features 11 upland lots, one beach lot, a nine-level parking garage containing 550,000 square feet for parking and approximately 50,000 square feet of office space, and a 23-story hotel tower, according to the agenda.
As part of the potential sale, TJM would demolish the hotel tower but the parking garage would stay on at the property, according to the agenda.
Stockton University will open its Atlantic City campus this month. It will include academic and residential buildings.
Stockton University sold the Seaview Resort to a Florida company for $21.07 million last week.
"Really, the sale of the Seaview made it possible to take advantage of this opportunity," D'Amico said.
The public portion of the meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the President’s Office Conference Room. The Board of Trustees will then meet behind closed doors.
