GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University and an alumnus are being sued by a former student who claims she was sexually assaulted after being given a date-rape drug in 2017.
The defendant, identified as a member of Phi Kappa Phi, posted naked pictures of her on Snapchat, according to the lawsuit, which was filed July 6 in U.S. District Court in Camden.
“The University has been served with a complaint, and we have referred the matter to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office for representation and investigation of the underlying claims. We are not permitted to comment on the litigation at this time, but we look forward to issuing a statement when we are permitted to do so,” a statement issued by Stockton spokeswoman Diane D’Amico said.
The victim, identified as M.R. in the complaint, blamed the school for not checking the dorm where she said Stockton was aware underage drinking was taking place, according to the lawsuit.
She said she was given a drink and the last thing she remembers was kissing the defendant. She says she lost consciousness and “woke up naked, confused, choking and covered in vomit,” according to the lawsuit.