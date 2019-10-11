GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Stockton University physics professor with a history of retaliation and sexual harassment was pulled from a classroom earlier this month.
Administrators are reviewing information about his past they received after he was hired, a university official confirmed Friday.
Andrew Kortyna, 58, was hired as a visiting assistant professor in physics for the fall semester even though he was fired in 2015 from a tenured professorship at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, after an investigation into two students’ claims, WHYY reported Thursday evening.
Information about Kortyna’s past didn’t come up during the search process, Stockton spokeswoman Diane D'Amico said Friday. When administrators were made aware of his past, it was submitted for administrative review, which follows the terms of the professors' union contract.
Kortyna is still employed by the university during the review, but he was removed from the classroom Oct. 2, D'Amico said.
Leadership from the Student Senate, as well as a few other concerned students, have met with university officials about the situation.
The university has been plagued for over a year with allegations that it's been negligent in its response to students claiming they've been sexually assaulted by another student. Since July 2018, nine lawsuits have been filed against the university. A graduate of the university, Zachary Madle, 25, of Wildwood, has been indicted on criminal charges related to the alleged assault of the first plaintiff to come forward.
The university’s Board of Trustees approved Kortyna’s position effective Sept. 1 through June 30, 2020, at a pay rate of $64,231, according to minutes from the Sept. 18 board meeting.
Two Lafayette students, identified as AB and HW, filed complaints of sexual harassment against Kortyna in 2013, describing him as “’lonely, ‘strange,’ ‘awkward’ and ‘disconnected,’” according to court documents linked in the WHYY article from an appeal Kortyna filed in 2018 in U.S. District Court against Lafayette College after he was fired.
Kortyna sent emails to HW over the spring and summer of 2013, saying that “It must be obvious to you that I like you. One would have to be blind not to notice this…I could easily see that you might think I’m trying to draw you into an inappropriate relationship,” according to appeal documents.
The provost at the college told Kortyna about the complaints and warned him not to discuss the case with AB, according to the document, but he did anyway, apologizing to AB and saying that he was “probably going to get fired.” He went on medical leave the following spring for anxiety attacks and severe depression.
While on leave, he moderated a campus lecture that both HW and AB attended, according to the document. After the lecture, he was asked to leave, but instead stood in front of the room and announced that he was being forced off campus.
A college committee investigating the complaints found that Kortyna had violated the college’s policies by sexually harassing HW and retaliating against HW and AB, according to the document. A student reported that Kortyna said that AB and HW “’would regret filing this complaint’ because Kortyna ‘would come after (them) personally with a lawsuit.’”
Kortyna was fired on March 30, 2015, and then sued the school alleging sex and disability discrimination, but the case was eventually dismissed.
Kortyna received his bachelor in science degree from Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, in 1984, then completed his Ph.D. in physics in 1993 at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, according to his background statement included in the board’s minutes.
He held positions at Associate Professor at Lafayette College from 2009 to 2015; a visiting fellow at the University of Colorado in 2011; and then a research associate at the University of Colorado starting in 2015. The statement does not include an end date for the research associate position.
This is developing story check back for updates.
