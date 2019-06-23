For years, educators have talked about ways to avoid learning loss over the long summer break. But new research suggests the so-called "summer slide" may not actually be a thing.
In a recent article for Education Next, Associate Professor Paul von Hippel of the University of Texas, Austin finds the study most widely used to support claims of summer learning loss is based on outdated test-scoring methods.
For local educators, even if learning loss doesn't exist, there is still good reason to promote learning through July and August.
The Brookings Institution based in Washington, D.C., says the previous research on the summer slide shows a student's achievement scores decline over summer vacation by one month’s worth of school-year learning and that income-based reading gaps grow over the summer.
In his research, von Hippel found it impossible to replicate the results of the 30-year-old study, and found varying results using new scoring methods.
“So what do we know about summer learning loss? Less than we think,” von Hippel wrote. “There is one result that replicates consistently across every test that I’ve ever looked at. It’s so obvious that it’s easy to overlook, but it’s still important: Nearly all children, no matter how advantaged, learn much more slowly during summer vacations than they do during the school years.”
He said that means summer learning programs offer every child who is behind a chance to catch up.
Josepha Penrose, supervisor of curriculum and instruction at Wildwood Public Schools, said she agrees. The district, like many others, hosts summer programs for students.
“I guess we really haven’t thought over the years about summer learning loss, but rather that it’s not going to help any student if they don’t do any work in the summer, so we focus on accelerating them forward while we have them here for the four or five weeks of summer school,” Penrose said.
Lower Cape May Regional Superintendent Chris Kobik said many studies like von Hippel’s suggest the importance of closing achievement gaps early in a child’s academic career, and said summer programs are not about closing gaps, but about growth.
“We know we have students that benefit from summer programs as evidenced by their ability to take more challenging coursework and succeed in the following school year,” Kobik said.
In Margate, interim Superintendent Tom Baruffi said they operate under the assumption that summer assignments help students stay sharp. He said they offer basic skills instruction programs and extended school year programs for special education students, especially those who are just beginning to read.
The Little Egg Harbor School District partners with the Ocean County College Library to make books available to students over the summer and offers a reading club and a basic skills summer program.
Ocean City also makes education programs and resources available throughout the summer.
“Regardless of specific studies, you would be hard-pressed to find any educators that do not believe that summer loss occurs at some level even though it doesn’t affect every grade level or subject equitably,” said Curt A. Nath, Ocean City’s director of academic service.
