The Federal Election Commission has warned the locally based super PAC Our South Jersey, which has ties to the contested Pleasantville school board election, that it could face fines or legal actions for failing to file required paperwork.
On Feb. 21, the FEC sent a letter to Our South Jersey treasurer Michael Best, of Egg Harbor Township, saying the group had not met the deadline to file a 2019 year-end report. The super political action committee is registered federally and was required to electronically submit its year-end paperwork showing the amount raised and spent by Jan. 31.
“It has come to the attention of the Federal Election Commission that you may have failed to file the above referenced report of receipts and disbursements or failed to file a report covering the entire reporting period as required by the Federal Election Campaign Act, as amended,” the letter states. “The failure to timely file a complete report may result in civil money penalties, an audit or legal enforcement action.”
ATLANTIC CITY — Pleasantville school board candidate Doris Rowell, who challenged November’s…
Best could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.
Our South Jersey is the super PAC with ties to Atlantic City powerbroker Craig Callaway that supported yard signs for three candidates in the Pleasantville Board of Education race, two of whom lost at the polls but won after mail-in ballots were counted. The results of the election are being challenged in Atlantic County Superior Court by candidate Doris Rowell, who won at the polls but lost after the mail-ins were counted.
Rowell alleges the Callaway family illegally interfered in the election and is seeking to throw out election results and force a new election. The challenge is pending before Judge Julio Mendez.
The Callaways, who are not involved in the lawsuit directly, have repeatedly denied allegations of wrongdoing.
Our South Jersey also appeared on a state election filing as the recipient of a $5,000 donation by Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, who when asked about the transfer said it was done at the request of GOP Freeholder candidate Sumon “Sam” Majumder for a get-out-the-vote effort.
