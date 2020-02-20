Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
OCEAN CITY — A 15-year-old student at Ocean City High School was suspended Wednesday for bringing empty shell casings to school in his jacket, but after push-back from his parents — and a call from a congressman — school officials are allowing him to take a field trip to Washington, D.C., this weekend.
Matthew Grimley, of the Palermo section of Upper Township, was scheduled to leave Friday morning with the school's Junior State of America club to the nation's capital to debate and meet with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
School administrators declined to comment on the specifics of the incident because it was student-related, spokeswoman Aimee Shultz said.
"They're letting him go," Robert Grimley said. Matthew remains suspended until Monday.
Grimley said he was happy with the administration's decision — although now he must accompany Matthew on the trip — but was still unclear as to why his son was suspended. He thanked U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who he said reached out personally to Superintendent Kathy Taylor about the situation.
Reached by phone Thursday, Van Drew, who previously represented Cape May County as a state senator, confirmed he reached out to the superintendent.
"He's a good kid, and he's very interested in what goes on in Washington," Van Drew said of Matthew, adding he believed it was an accident. "It was a benign type of offense, and I know he didn't mean it."
School policy and the student code of conduct prohibit weapons or anything that can be used as a weapon on school property.
"We're here to protect all children, that child and the other children," Clark said Thursday. "It's a different time period, and everything has to be taken at a very serious level and examined differently."
Clark added that as board president, he was briefed on the situation but not given all the details because the board is not supposed to interfere with the day-to-day operation of the school.
Matthew said he had saved the empty shells to make a souvenir keychain or necklace and accidentally left them in his coat pocket, which he wore to school Wednesday.
Stories of students being suspended for similar actions have occurred across the country. In 2017, a 4-year-old in Illinois was suspended when he brought an empty shell casing into his preschool classroom. So was a 9-year-old in Kansas in 2014.
Robert Grimley described Matthew as an honor roll student who is involved in school clubs like JSA, Interact, chess and Student Council, and his church.
Grimley said the shell casings were not meant to be brought to school, but they were harmless.
“It wasn’t live ammo, it wasn’t that he brought a gun or a knife. They were used. They couldn’t harm anybody. You couldn’t even throw them at someone and hurt anyone,” he said.
Ocean City’s code of student conduct refers to levels of violations and spells out corresponding disciplinary actions. A Level C violation includes harassment, intimidation and bullying, and possession of narcotics or weapons. Specifically, the code of conduct states, “Weapons or any other instrument that could be considered as a weapon, are not permitted on school grounds. When found, the instrument will be confiscated and the police notified. After an investigation, suspension will be invoked and referred for administrative review.”
The code of conduct also states that the list of acts of misconduct is not exhaustive.
Matthew said that after an assembly Wednesday morning, he was escorted to Principal Matthew Jamison’s office. He was met there by Ocean City police officers, who took him to the police station, where he was questioned.
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
