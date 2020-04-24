We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Egg Harbor Township High School senior Timothy Medina hadn’t acted since middle school, but he was set to make his theatrical comeback as Grantaire in the spring musical production of “Les Miserables.” The excitement was cut short when school closed last month in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Right now, the show is postponed and Medina, like high school seniors across the state, is trying to remain hopeful that it won’t all be lost.

“Obviously, having to go through the past month sitting at home, it’s very unfortunate especially because it’s senior year and we had so many events scheduled,” said Medina, 18. “I think right now the best thing I’ve been trying to do personally is keep my head up and try to remain positive.”

Proms postponed, class trips, plays and sports seasons canceled, and an uncertainty of if and when they will hear their name called to collect their diploma are just some of the reasons the coronavirus has particularly impacted the approximately 128,000 New Jersey seniors who make up the Class of 2020.

Since Wednesday, each night at 8 p.m., the football field at Egg Harbor Township High School has been lit and the scoreboard has displayed “2020” to honor this year’s graduating class. It’s something many schools are doing now. The gesture will continue indefinitely, as schools across the state are closed due to COVID-19 and a return date this year remains uncertain.

Egg Harbor Township Superintendent Kim Gruccio said it’s a great way to show solidarity, not only in the school but in the township, for the senior class.

“This is a time like no other, and a time to be here for each other. I think this is just something else that we’re doing that shows that we’re here for each other,” she said.

Medina said he appreciates it.

“There’s a lot of us in the class, and I know there’s a lot of people right now that are very upset over the current situation. The school is trying its best to figure something out to make sure the senior year doesn’t end as abruptly as it has,” he said.

For many students, the loss of those last days in the hallways with friends is what is hitting the hardest.

“For the first week, I was doing OK and I was trying to get used to the thought of being home all day and doing my online courses and trying to get through those. By the second week, it hit me that I’m not going to see my friends,” Atlantic County Institute of Technology senior Raven Allen said.

Allen, 18, of Atlantic City, said she felt herself closing off and quickly turned to her mom for support. They have been taking walks and exercising, video chatting with friends and sending out positives notes to the community to combat the negative feelings. She is happy to hear from teachers and faculty at ACIT, too.

“Our teachers and our superintendent and staff have sent this really adorable video for us, and it honestly brought me to tears for how much it showed that they cared and how much they did miss us,” she said.

In Middle Township, the high school has encouraged the families of seniors to decorate their front doors for passers-by, and teachers have been sharing messages with students. Senior Karl Giulian said he appreciates the sentiment in the midst of the unknown.

“All those things that you kind of look forward to as a freshman and coming through high school — your senior school prom, senior trip, senior skip day — we’re all kind of missing out on now,” said Giulian, 18, of Stone Harbor. “For most of us, we’ve been going to school since elementary together, now we’re all going on our own different paths. It’s a little bit disappointing.”

Elizabeth Reynolds, 18, a senior at Millville High School, said she, like many other students, assumed the closing of schools was going to be short term and was excited for the break.

“I never thought we would be out this long. I, myself, love school. I always have,” Reynolds said. “It’s crazy to think about how much of this experience we are honestly missing out on.”

Millville has canceled its prom, and she said there are rumors about graduation, although the district has not addressed that.

“Everything we as seniors were looking forward to has been ripped away from us in a blink of an eye,” she said. “This point in our lives is crucial for our future, and these school closings are ruining it.”

Lhaya Athill, a senior at Pleasantville High School and class president, said COVID-19 has altered her final high school year drastically.

“In my most recent class meeting, we talked about alternatives to graduation. It’s upsetting,” Athill said. “For 13 years I’ve been going to school, and graduation as well as prom and other activities are celebrations that we get for our accomplishments. Now, with those ripped away, we seniors are heartbroken.”

Athill was also supposed to start college in the summer through the Educational Opportunity Fund, which helps lower-income students attend college, but the program at her school has been moved online.

“The things I’ve been waiting so long for have been postponed,” she said.

Ocean City also lit its football field for the senior class the day students were supposed to return from spring break, said senior Mary Loteck. The 17-year-old from Upper Township said the loss of the final days of her high school career is upsetting. She is preparing for the worst.

“Personally, I don’t think we realized that that may have been the last time we walked the hallways,” Loteck said.

St. Joseph High School senior Brooke Crowley said she is devastated at the loss of so many important senior events, especially an upcoming trip to Rome for her Model U.N. team.

Crowley, 17, of New Gretna, was also accepted into the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, receiving a congressional nomination from U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, but cannot celebrate with her teachers or friends. Adding to the heartbreak is the news that her high school is closing for good come June after an announcement from the Camden Diocese last Friday.

“Right now we don’t know if I’m going to have a prom or a senior trip. They’re trying to reschedule those, but it’s kind of hard. We don’t know how graduation is going to work,” she said. “We might not get our last official day together, not just as a seniors, but as a school.”