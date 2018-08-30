Bridgeton Charter School 1st day of school
Teacher Heather Zoppini reads to third-graders "The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs" on the first day of school at Bridgeton Public Charter School on Monday.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

South Jersey is gearing up to head back to school, with some students already back in the classroom this week.

The new school year brings new challenges and new opportunities for local districts, some of which saw a decrease in state aid and others a bump in this year’s state budget.

Here are five things to know for the 2018-19 school year:

1 Recess is mandatory for all elementary students

A new bill signed into law this month by Gov. Phil Murphy mandates that all students in kindergarten through fifth grade have at least 20 minutes of recess a day, preferably outside. It goes into effect immediately and includes a few exceptions. A similar bill was pocket-vetoed by former Gov. Chris Christie in 2016.

2. Several school districts redistricted

Vineland, Somers Point and Little Egg Harbor Township are among the school districts this year that have redistricted.

Elementary and middle school students in Vineland will be shifted throughout the district come September with the new, nearly $50 million Lincoln Avenue Middle School replacing the Rossi Intermediate School, which will be converted into an elementary school.

In Somers Point, the New York Avenue School will offer preschool, Dawes Avenue School will serve kindergarten through third grade, and Jordan Road School will serve grades 4-8.

Little Egg Harbor approved plans to revert to a K-3 school at the George J. Mitchell School and a 4-6 school at Frog Pond. Seventh-graders from Pinelands Regional Junior High will attend classes at Frog Pond this year as the regional district undergoes a major renovation at the high school.

3. Class III officers and increased security

If you notice a police officer roaming the halls of your school, it might be a Class III officer. Class III officers are retired police officers who are rehired by a local police department and work exclusively in the school through a shared-service agreement.

This year, more school districts have set aside funds to hire Class III officers, a program in its second year in the state. Schools may prefer these new officers because they differ from school resource officers and armed security guards in the way they are paid and the benefits they receive, and bring with them years of policing experience.

4. New superintendents

Check out your school’s letterhead this year for a change in district administration as many school heads have moved to new schools.

At Mainland Regional High School, Superintendent Mark Marrone will take on the dual role of principal. Commercial Township’s former superintendent, Dan Dooley, is now the superintendent of the Absecon School District. Former Somers Point interim Superintendent Tom Baruffi has taken over in Margate after the retirement of John DiNicola. Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder, a former Margate principal, is the new head of Somers Point Schools. At Little Egg Harbor, Superintendent Melissa McCooley was hired as a shared superintendent at Pinelands Regional after a two-year search there.

5. PARCC is changing

Looking to fulfill a campaign promise, Murphy is moving forward with plans to phase out the much-bemoaned Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, the state-mandated standardized test known as PARCC. The phase-out will not eliminate standardized testing but will reduce the number of tests required and the length of testing. Murphy’s administration convened an advisory group and met with stakeholders in every county to develop a plan to replace PARCC over the spring.

