Thank you for Reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Viewed of
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Viewed of
Thank you for reading pressofAtlanticCity.com. You're entitled to view a limited number of articles for free every 30 days. To view another article you will need to purchase a subscription at pressofatlanticcity.com/subscribe.
Viewed of
Thank you for reading pressofAtlanticCity.com. You're entitled to view a limited number of articles for free every 30 days. To view another article you will need to purchase a subscription at pressofatlanticcity.com/subscribe.
Viewed of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Bridgeton Public Charter School fourth-graders Izzy Benigno and Fernando Santiago, standing in front, and, behind them, from left, Jeremiah Brown, Jade Jones, Harmonee Thompson, Allyson Hernandez and Ni’Zayah Heard were all smiles on their first day of school Monday. While many area students won’t return until after Labor Day, charter schools in Cumberland County opened their doors a week before the holiday.
Laila Intriago shows Eva Culican what she has for lunch on the 1st day of school at Millvillle Public Charter School on Monday. Both are in Kindergarten. Aug.27, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Kindergarter ,Ares Sprague,5, comes off the bus for the 1st day of school at Vineland Public Charter School on Monday. Dean of School, Luke Ivey greeted the students. Aug.27, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Mia Andrews-Segers,12, a 7th grader talked with principal Dr. Claudio V. Cerullo on the 1st day of school at Vineland Public Charter School on Monday. Aug.27, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Bryant Maven,12, a 7th grader gets off the bus for the 1st day of school at Vineland Public Charter School on Monday. Dean of School, Luke Ivey greeted the students. Aug.27, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Bridgeton Public Charter School fourth-graders Izzy Benigno and Fernando Santiago, standing in front, and, behind them, from left, Jeremiah Brown, Jade Jones, Harmonee Thompson, Allyson Hernandez and Ni’Zayah Heard were all smiles on their first day of school Monday. While many area students won’t return until after Labor Day, charter schools in Cumberland County opened their doors a week before the holiday.
Laila Intriago shows Eva Culican what she has for lunch on the 1st day of school at Millvillle Public Charter School on Monday. Both are in Kindergarten. Aug.27, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Kindergarter ,Ares Sprague,5, comes off the bus for the 1st day of school at Vineland Public Charter School on Monday. Dean of School, Luke Ivey greeted the students. Aug.27, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Mia Andrews-Segers,12, a 7th grader talked with principal Dr. Claudio V. Cerullo on the 1st day of school at Vineland Public Charter School on Monday. Aug.27, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Bryant Maven,12, a 7th grader gets off the bus for the 1st day of school at Vineland Public Charter School on Monday. Dean of School, Luke Ivey greeted the students. Aug.27, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer/
Here are five things to know for the 2018-19 school year:
1 Recess is mandatory for all elementary students
A new bill signed into law this month by Gov. Phil Murphy mandates that all students in kindergarten through fifth grade have at least 20 minutes of recess a day, preferably outside. It goes into effect immediately and includes a few exceptions. A similar bill was pocket-vetoed by former Gov. Chris Christie in 2016.
2. Several school districts redistricted
Vineland, Somers Point and Little Egg Harbor Township are among the school districts this year that have redistricted.
Elementary and middle school students in Vineland will be shifted throughout the district come September with the new, nearly $50 million Lincoln Avenue Middle School replacing the Rossi Intermediate School, which will be converted into an elementary school.
In Somers Point, the New York Avenue School will offer preschool, Dawes Avenue School will serve kindergarten through third grade, and Jordan Road School will serve grades 4-8.
ATLANTIC CITY — Paint is still going up on the walls, and desks and furniture are being deli…
Little Egg Harbor approved plans to revert to a K-3 school at the George J. Mitchell School and a 4-6 school at Frog Pond. Seventh-graders from Pinelands Regional Junior High will attend classes at Frog Pond this year as the regional district undergoes a major renovation at the high school.
3. Class III officers and increased security
If you notice a police officer roaming the halls of your school, it might be a Class III officer. Class III officers are retired police officers who are rehired by a local police department and work exclusively in the school through a shared-service agreement.
This year, more school districts have set aside funds to hire Class III officers, a program in its second year in the state. Schools may prefer these new officers because they differ from school resource officers and armed security guards in the way they are paid and the benefits they receive, and bring with them years of policing experience.
TRENTON — Pointing to New Jersey’s multibillion-dollar debt load, Democratic Gov. Phil Murph…
4. New superintendents
Check out your school’s letterhead this year for a change in district administration as many school heads have moved to new schools.
At Mainland Regional High School, Superintendent Mark Marrone will take on the dual role of principal. Commercial Township’s former superintendent, Dan Dooley, is now the superintendent of the Absecon School District. Former Somers Point interim Superintendent Tom Baruffi has taken over in Margate after the retirement of John DiNicola. Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder, a former Margate principal, is the new head of Somers Point Schools. At Little Egg Harbor, Superintendent Melissa McCooley was hired as a shared superintendent at Pinelands Regional after a two-year search there.
5. PARCC is changing
Looking to fulfill a campaign promise, Murphy is moving forward with plans to phase out the much-bemoaned Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, the state-mandated standardized test known as PARCC. The phase-out will not eliminate standardized testing but will reduce the number of tests required and the length of testing. Murphy’s administration convened an advisory group and met with stakeholders in every county to develop a plan to replace PARCC over the spring.
Can’t Hardly Wait (1998) – Technically this is about the end of school, but it has the ultimate '90s cast – Ethan Embry, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Seth Green – and Smash Mouth soundtrack. Will someone please sign Melissa Joan Hart’s yearbook?
Mean Girls (2004) – A previously home-schooled world traveler succumbs to the pressures of high school when her parents decide to settle down. Possibly one of Lindsey Lohan’s greatest movies. Penned by Tina Fey, the movie explores the intricacies of what it means to be a teenage girl in high school.
American Graffiti (1973) – A group of high school graduates spend the evening driving around their small California town on the last night of summer before they move on with their lives. Richard Dreyfus and Ron Howard star in this coming-of-age classic.
Scream (1996) – Sydney Prescott tries to overcome her mother’s murder while surviving high school when a killer is on the loose. This Wes Craven film took every horror movie trope and used it to its benefit. And (spoiler) they kill off The Fonz.
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) – Matthew Broderick plays the carefree high school student Ferris, who convinces his girlfriend and best friend to skip school. Hi-jinx ensue when his older sister and principal try to catch him in a lie. One of Jennifer Grey’s few starring movie roles pre-nose job.
Summer School (1987) – A group of degenerate students are forced to take summer classes to complete high school. They are transformed by their unwilling teacher who also learns a lesson from his students. A young Kirstie Alley stars alongside Mark Harmon and his dog.
The Breakfast Club (1985) – No list would be complete without this John Hughes classic about a geek, a jock, a beauty, a loner and a stoner, all stuck in Saturday detention, bonding over their parent issues while smoking pot in the library.
Dead Poet’s Society (1989) – If you ever needed a great movie mentor, turn to Robin Williams who plays an inspiring teacher -- “Oh Captain, my Captain” – at an all-boys school, who convinces his students to appreciate poetry and accept their emotions.
10 Things I Hate About You (1999) – This movie was a break out role for Heath Ledger and provided some really memorable scenes. For '90s kids at heart: A young Joseph Gordon Levitt asks Alex Mack out on a date, and dark-haired Ledger makes a deal he can convince angsty Julia Stiles to go to prom.
Grease (1978) – John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John play a pair of young, star-crossed lovers, who finally decide to change themselves completely for one another in order to make it work in this very first "high school musical."
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) – High school is always more fun in southern California in this film following the year of a group of students -- Sean Penn as Spicoli and Jennifer Jason Leigh as Stacy -- navigating social circles and trying to get through the year.
High School Musical (2006) – Before Zach Efron was in Baywatch, he starred in this Disney Channel musical that launched the careers of several young stars. Admittedly, I have never seen this movie, so I don’t know what it’s about at all.
Honorable mentions: Superbad (2007), Legally Blonde (2001), Good Will Hunting (1997), Clueless (1995), She’s All That (1999), American Pie (1999), Friday Night Lights (2004), Never Been Kissed (1999), Election (1999), Project X (2012), Bring it On (2000), Teen Witch (1989)
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
Get email notifications on Claire Lowe daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Claire Lowe posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.