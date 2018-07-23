A third woman is suing Stockton University, claiming she was drugged and raped at a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity party in Egg Harbor City, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court Friday.
The plaintiff, identified as D.N., alleges in the lawsuit the defendant, Dan Novak of Mount Laurel, Burlington County, had provided alcohol and used a date rape drug which he put in D.N.'s drink without her knowledge to engage in unlawful sexual contact without her consent, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims that D.N. and Novak met in the summer of 2014 at student orientation. During Rush Week, which is the recruitment week for fraternities and sororities, the lawsuit claims the university allowed assemblies that focused on inappropriate and sexually-charged topics of discussions.
The lawsuit claims that Stockton University has created a "dangerous, sexually charged environment for incoming young women as freshman students at Stockton University."
Novak and the D.N. both lived in student dorms on campus, according to the lawsuit, and Novak asked the D.N. to a date night party at Pi Kappa Phi on Sept. 23, 2014.
The lawsuit states, when they arrived at the fraternity house, Novak got two drinks for he and the D.N., one red drink himself and one green drink for the defendant. According to the lawsuit, the red drinks were for the guys and green drinks for the girls.
After two drinks, D.N. began to feel “a very odd feeling suddenly come over her,” the lawsuit said.
Then, Novak said he would get the two a ride back to Stockton’s campus in Galloway, and, according to the lawsuit, this was the last memory D.N. had before “blacking out.” When she woke up, she was in Novak’s dorm room, naked, with Novak staring at her, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit also claims D.N. felt sore the next morning.
The lawsuit states, over the next few days, D.N. asked Novak through text messages if the two had sex. He said they did and she told him that she didn’t remember that happening.
After the ordeal, D.N. began to seek help and was prescribed anti-depressants in March of 2015, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit goes on to say that D.N. was suicidal at the start of the 2015 fall semester. That winter, according to the lawsuit, D.N. texted Novak again to see what happened that night. Novak did not reply.
On Jan. 20, 2016, the plaintiff met with Stockton representatives Valerie Hayes and Diane Epp in pursuit of Title IX proceeding against Novak. Title IX is the federal law that prohibits gender discrimination in schools that receive public funds.
The university investigation came to a conclusion in March of 2017 in which Stockton didn’t take any administrative action against Novak or Pi Kappa Phi, according to the lawsuit
The lawsuit lists Novak, Stockton University and two John Doe's as the defendants in the case.
Two other lawsuits also have been filed in relation to a Stockton grad in cases of sexual assault and a formal complaint was also filed against the same man earlier this year.
Zachary Madle, a 2015 graduate and a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity at the time of the alleged incidents, is a defendant in both lawsuits, which were filed July 6 and 13.
Two weeks ago, a student claimed she was sexually assaulted by Madle and that a video of the assault was posted to social media.
A second woman is suing Stockton University, claiming she was raped at a 2017 fraternity party by the same man, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court.
All three students are being represented by Robert Fuggi of Fuggi Law Firm of Toms River.