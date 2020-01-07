Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
PLEASANTVILLE — Carla Thomas resumed her role as president of the local Board of Education for another year Tuesday during the board's reorganization meeting and promised to work as a team with fellow board members.
“I just want to make sure 2020 will be one of the best years here in Pleasantville,” Thomas said. “I will commit myself to working as a team with you all.”
The sentiment was echoed by board member Jerome Page, who was sworn in Tuesday after being re-elected in November, along with new members Juanita Pryce and Alejandrina Alberto.
Page won re-election with a vote of 1,081. Pryce received 884 votes and Alberto 877 votes.
Pryce and Alberto replace outgoing members James Barclay and Hassan Callaway. Barclay, who sat in the audience for Tuesday’s reorganization, declined to seek re-election. Callaway was removed by board members in November for missing too many meetings.
Candidate Doris Rowell, who ran with Page and lost after mail-in ballots were counted, has filed a lawsuit challenging the results of the election.
“I want to thank the community for coming out and putting me back in the seat,” Page said after taking his oath of office. “My motivation this time is to really work with the full board. You will see a hopefully a different board regardless of who is president.”
Page and Thomas had a contentious year in 2019, often bickering over board policy and protocol during meetings.
“I’m willing to work with all the board members, because now you’re sworn in and I have to look at you much differently. We have a lot of work to do,” Page said. “I’m going to do my best to keep my composure.”
Thomas was nominated for president by Pryce, while board member Rick Norris nominated both himself and Page for president. Thomas won by a vote of 5-2, with members Page and Norris voting no and Sharnell Morgan and Cassandra Clements absent.
Anny Melo was re-elected as board vice president by the same margin.
“One thing Mr. Page did say is ‘communication.’ We all need to communicate. I will make sure everyone has each other’s phone numbers and email addresses,” Thomas said.
When Page asked whether he would be getting Thomas’ phone number, she quipped back “not you,” drawing laughter from the board and audience.
During the meeting, the board voted to begin the process of searching for a permanent superintendent to replace interim Superintendent Dennis Anderson, who stepped into the role after the resignation of Clarence Alston in June.
In addition, the board authorized changing meeting times from 5 to 6 p.m. in hopes of having fewer canceled meetings this year due to lack of a quorum. Thomas also agreed to take under advisement suggestions by Page to include a board comment section on upcoming agendas.
Pleasantville vs Father Judge in a Boardwalk Basketball Classic
