Cumberland County College added three new members to its Board of Trustees this month.
Yolanda Garcia Balicki, of Millville, Priscilla Ocasio-Jimenez, of Vineland, and Leslie White-Coursey, of Atlantic City, were sworn in during the board’s annual reorganization meeting Nov. 15. Michelle D. Brown, of Millville, a current member of the college board, was reappointed for a four-year term.
Garcia Balicki, Brown and Ocasio-Jimenez were each appointed trustees by the Cumberland County Board of Chosen Freeholders.
Garcia Balicki is an associate attorney with the law firm of Helmer, Conley & Kasselman. Ocasio-Jimenez has served as the principal of Pittsgrove Township Middle School since 2006. White-Coursey, Cumberland County’s superintendent of schools, has extensive experience in education, including teaching and administrative roles in Atlantic City’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School Complex, Brighton Avenue School, Sovereign Avenue School and Chelsea Heights School. White-Coursey recently left the trustee board of Atlantic Cape Community College, on which she was appointed to serve by then-Gov. Chris Christie in October 2017.
ATLANTIC CITY — Students at the Pennsylvania Avenue School lined the hallways wearing paper …
Murphy addresses food insecurity for community college students
Students enrolled in career and technical education programs at New Jersey community colleges are now eligible for food assistance, New Jersey Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson said Monday.
National surveys have found as many as 40 percent of community college students report food insecurity, meaning a lack of reliable access to sufficient quantities of affordable, nutritious food.
“Hunger is often a focus this time of year, but it’s a year-round problem for far too many people, including students who too often are forced to worry about food instead of their studies. Students learning employable skills in New Jersey’s community colleges should not be left behind when it comes to this crucial nutritional assistance program,” Johnson said.
Dr. Zakiya Smith Ellis, New Jersey’s secretary of higher education, said food insecurity is a “hidden challenge” of college affordability.
One of the ways college students can be eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is if they are at least half-time students participating in a state-recognized employment and training program. Students who meet SNAP income eligibility standards and participate in these training programs will have access to food assistance.
In 2017, 67,000 students were enrolled in career and technical education programs, with an estimated 45 percent considered low-income based on financial aid records, according to the Council on County Colleges.
The change will take effect in early December.
CAMDEN — An Ocean City school maintenance worker pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to …
Stockton student choreographers to present works
Eleven student choreographers will present their original works as part of Stockton University’s Fall Choreography Project.
This fall’s student choreographers are Jaime Gasborro, Mackenzie Kitchen, Kiersten Carter, Nichelle Matthew, Melissa Langholff, Melissa Nash, Myles Mungo, Vanessa Camporeale, Rebecca Fino, Amanda Dodd and Indy Caudle.
The Fall Choreography Project will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for students and seniors with ID.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — These days, DARE is more than saying no to drugs and alcohol, DARE Offic…
Rowan president recognized during 2018 Edison Patent Awards
Rowan University President Ali Houshmand was honored as Educator of the Year at the 39th Edison Patent Awards Ceremony and Reception at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City this month.
According to the Research and Development Council of New Jersey, Houshmand’s achievements include overseeing the opening of Cooper Medical School of Rowan University in Camden as well as the integration of the School of Osteopathic Medicine in Stratford from the former University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. With both schools being part of Rowan, the university became just the second in the nation to offer both M.D. and D.O. medical programs.
Under Houshmand, Rowan is also partnering with Rutgers-Camden to develop a life sciences research hub in Camden and committed $50 million to support research there. In addition, Rowan has created a partnership with Lockheed Martin to develop a unique, industry-leading workforce-credentialing program.