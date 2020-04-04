Spring break plans around the state are canceled for K-12 students due to social distancing regulations prompted by the spread of COVID-19, but most schools will continue to observe the pause in instruction this year.
Schools around the state were closed by March 18, per an executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy, in response to the new coronavirus. Most school have set return dates of April 20, or “after spring break,” while others have closed indefinitely, waiting on word from the governor on when they can reopen.
With no ability to travel or gather, the question of whether to observe the days off from school around the Easter holiday has been called into question. Recently, New York’s Department of Education issued guidance that all schools should cancel spring breaks planned through April 14.
In a recent survey of school superintendents in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties, the majority of respondents said teachers, students and families could all use the break.
“We wanted to make sure that the families have an opportunity to decompress during this stressful time,” said Somers Point Superintendent Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder. “Home instruction is quite an intense experience for students, families and staff. Therefore, we believe everyone needs the break,” said Galloway Township Superintendent Annette Giaquinto.
“The students and staff need the time to rejuvenate,” added Little Egg Harbor and Pinelands Regional Superintendent Melissa McCooley.
Margate Interim Superintendent Thomas Baruffi noted that it will also serve as a “double break” for teachers who have school-aged children.
Some superintendents also cited the desire to keep the district’s calendar intact if students are able to return before the end of the school year.
“We are trying to hold true to our graduation date with hopes that we may get back by then,” said Cumberland Regional Superintendent Steve Price.
“Also, we are hopeful that we will get back into school for some portion of the fourth marking period, and are already planning for how we can make it as special as possible for our seniors, eighth and fifth graders. Shortening the year would reduce our opportunity to do so,” Wildwood Superintendent J. Kenyon Kummings said.
Several schools that will close said they will continue to offer breakfast and lunch to students.
Not everyone, however, is feeling the need for a break.
West Cape May Interim Superintendent Robert Garguilo said that both West Cape May and Cape May City schools will remain open over the previously scheduled break.
“Students will have off Friday and Monday and return to learning Tuesday through Friday. During that time teachers will actively be doing fun lessons with less rigor that usual,” said Garguilo.
In an opinion piece he wrote on the topic, Garguilo said that schools in New Jersey need to rethink closing for spring break this year due to the “serious crisis” the community, state and country is in.
“During this time, it is important to keep the continuity of learning as we enter into week three and four of the mandatory shut down. Having multiple days without instruction,connection and interaction could be detrimental to our children during this stressful time,” Garguilo wrote. “By seeing our students every day, individually and as a class, we can continue instructional and moral support services.”
Schools that responded to The Press, stating they would observe spring break as planned are:*
ACIT and Atlantic County Special Services
Buena Regional
Galloway Township
Linwood
Margate
Northfield
Pleasantville
Cape May County Technical and Special Services
Lower Cape May Regional
Lower Township Elementary
Upper Township
Wildwood
All Cumberland County schools
Little Egg Harbor Township
Pinelands Regional
*While the Press reached out to all school districts in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties, not all school districts responded to the survey. Refer to your child's district website for more information.
Businesses, schools, organizations support South Jersey first responders during COVID-19
Avalons Lions Charity Foundation donates $6K to Cape Assist
The Avalons Lions Charity Foundation donated $6,000 to Cape Assist to fund community programs during the pandemic.
The nonprofit provides programs and services to those struggling with substance abuse.
“We are so appreciative of this gift,” said Executive Director Katie Faldetta. “It’s tough to approach businesses and the community for donations during a time when so many people are struggling, but with organizations out there like the Avalon Lions Club, we can continue our work with this population that’s extremely vulnerable, especially now.”
Margate Homeowners Association raises over $3,600 for Shore hospital
The Margate Homeowners Association has raised more than $3,600 for personal protective equipment at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point.
It took less than 24 hours for association members to raise the funds through a campaign on its website, according to a news release from the group. The organization matched donations dollar-for-dollar on the first $1,000.
“Shore ... had asked the community for donations of PPE in preparation for an influx of COVID-19 patients," said MHA President Jay Weintraub. "We knew we wanted to help."
Association members are sourcing disposable gloves, bouffant caps and sanitation gowns.
“Our team is going out to medical supply houses and online retailers to buy these products as fast as we can get them,” Weintraub said.
The online fundraiser will remain active if people still want to contribute. Donate at margatehomeowners.com.
In addition to this fundraiser, the association has delivered food trays to Margate police and firefighters.
Rowan University faculty, students create designs for 3D-printed face masks
Rowan University faculty and students have created designs for 3D-printed face masks.
Stockton grad student uses 3D printer to make masks, respirators
A Stockton University graduate student is using his 3D printer to make masks and respirators.
Stockton administrator makes masks for lung center
Jen Radwanski, director of Parent and Family Partnerships at Stockton University, stitched two dozen masks for the Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Burlington County, according to a post from the college.
"As a professional quilter, I just felt this was something I had to do. I had the supplies and reached out to my colleague Mark Adelung to see if they needed them, and they did," she explained.
Restaurants donate food to Galloway police officers, dispatchers
Bellino’s Market, 45 S. New York Road, Galloway, and Chik-fil-A in Egg Harbor Township donated food for dispatchers and officers at the Galloway Township Police Department.
Cape May County police chiefs donate lunches to doctors, nurses
The Cape May County Chiefs of Police on Monday over 100 lunches to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Cape Regional Medical Center and the area’s urgent care centers.
The lunches were purchased by the association at local eateries: Hugit’s Steak and Things, Crest Tavern, Claudio’s Pizza Kitchen and the Dog Tooth Bar & Grill.
"We chose to use local eateries to feed our local health professionals to support the restaurants who as a result of the needed COVID-19 restrictions, have limited hours and take-out and delivery only," according to a news release. "We ask any other organizations who may be able to provide similar support to healthcare workers on the frontline to please do so. We in the law enforcement community also have to face the Coronavirus head-on to do our job to protect and serve the public. It gives our officers and their families peace of mind to know that if they are stricken with the virus there are people to care for them. The Association will continue supporting all First Responders as well other local eateries by donating additional lunches throughout the month of April."
Burlington County distillery donates hand sanitizer to Galloway police
Train Wreck Distillery in Burlington County donated hand sanitizer to the Galloway Township Police Department.
Atlantic County Chinese school donates masks to hospital, police station amid COVID-19
A local Chinese school has donated face masks to an area hospital and police station to protect those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students from the Atlantic Huaxia Chinese School, along with local residents, donated more than 900 masks to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, according to a news release from the organization, and then delivered 400 additional masks to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
“While facing the pandemic, the local Chinese community doesn’t just follow the state order to stay at home to isolate themselves,” according to the release. “Rather, they think about others who need help. They said, ‘We are used to visiting physicians when we are sick and we call the police when our lives are at risk. Now it is the time for us to give our care to these care-takers and protectors.’”
The Atlantic Huaxia Chinese School operates out of Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township.
Egg Harbor Township business donates personal protective equipment to Atlantic County Sheriff's Office
MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office received a large donation of personal protective equipment to protect officers from COVID-19, officials said Monday.
A supply of N95 masks, gloves and protective suits were donated by Ed Ryan, president of Egg Harbor Townshp-based Greenlife Energy Solutions, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The supplies were previously unavailable for officers, Scheffler said.
“Collaborating with the private sector is how we are going to get through these uncertain times. His actions were selfless, and a true act of humanity,” he said, asking all corporations that have the means to follow Greenlife’s actions to donate personal protection equipment to first responders to please do so.
Ryan is also donating to four hospitals in South Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York, he said.
“I felt compelled to action as he told me his deputies were on the front lines without any PPE equipment,” Ryan said.
Cape May County Chiefs of Police Association purchases lunch for Cape Regional staff
The Cape May County Chiefs of Police Association is happy to show support for our local healthcare workers who are on the frontline to protect and take care of all of us in Cape May County.
On Monday, March 30, 2020 the Association donated over 100 lunches to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Cape Regional Medical Center and the area’s Urgent Care Centers.
The Association will continue supporting all First Responders as well other local eateries by donating
additional lunches throughout the month of April.
