Spring break plans around the state are canceled for K-12 students due to social distancing regulations prompted by the spread of COVID-19, but most schools will continue to observe the pause in instruction this year.

Schools around the state were closed by March 18, per an executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy, in response to the new coronavirus. Most school have set return dates of April 20, or “after spring break,” while others have closed indefinitely, waiting on word from the governor on when they can reopen.

With no ability to travel or gather, the question of whether to observe the days off from school around the Easter holiday has been called into question. Recently, New York’s Department of Education issued guidance that all schools should cancel spring breaks planned through April 14.

In a recent survey of school superintendents in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties, the majority of respondents said teachers, students and families could all use the break.

“We wanted to make sure that the families have an opportunity to decompress during this stressful time,” said Somers Point Superintendent Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder. “Home instruction is quite an intense experience for students, families and staff. Therefore, we believe everyone needs the break,” said Galloway Township Superintendent Annette Giaquinto.

“The students and staff need the time to rejuvenate,” added Little Egg Harbor and Pinelands Regional Superintendent Melissa McCooley.

Margate Interim Superintendent Thomas Baruffi noted that it will also serve as a “double break” for teachers who have school-aged children.

Some superintendents also cited the desire to keep the district’s calendar intact if students are able to return before the end of the school year.

“We are trying to hold true to our graduation date with hopes that we may get back by then,” said Cumberland Regional Superintendent Steve Price.

“Also, we are hopeful that we will get back into school for some portion of the fourth marking period, and are already planning for how we can make it as special as possible for our seniors, eighth and fifth graders. Shortening the year would reduce our opportunity to do so,” Wildwood Superintendent J. Kenyon Kummings said.

Several schools that will close said they will continue to offer breakfast and lunch to students.

Not everyone, however, is feeling the need for a break.

West Cape May Interim Superintendent Robert Garguilo said that both West Cape May and Cape May City schools will remain open over the previously scheduled break.

“Students will have off Friday and Monday and return to learning Tuesday through Friday. During that time teachers will actively be doing fun lessons with less rigor that usual,” said Garguilo.

In an opinion piece he wrote on the topic, Garguilo said that schools in New Jersey need to rethink closing for spring break this year due to the “serious crisis” the community, state and country is in.

“During this time, it is important to keep the continuity of learning as we enter into week three and four of the mandatory shut down. Having multiple days without instruction,connection and interaction could be detrimental to our children during this stressful time,” Garguilo wrote. “By seeing our students every day, individually and as a class, we can continue instructional and moral support services.”

Schools that responded to The Press, stating they would observe spring break as planned are:*

ACIT and Atlantic County Special Services

Buena Regional

Galloway Township

Linwood

Margate

Northfield

Pleasantville

Cape May County Technical and Special Services

Lower Cape May Regional

Lower Township Elementary

Upper Township

Wildwood

All Cumberland County schools

Little Egg Harbor Township

Pinelands Regional

*While the Press reached out to all school districts in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties, not all school districts responded to the survey. Refer to your child's district website for more information.

