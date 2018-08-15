This November, Somers Point will have a write-in-only campaign for five open seats on its school board due to a lack of candidates handing in nominating petitions.
It's not the only local board facing a similar problem.
In the Press of Atlantic City coverage area, there are 82 school board races, 21 of which are contested. In 17 of the area school board races, there aren't enough candidates for the number of open seats.
The lack of candidates has been a consistent trend over the years, with the New Jersey School Boards Association reporting on average only one candidate running per open seat annually. Experts have said the large number of districts in the state is a contributing factor, as is the amount of time required and the lack of pay for the all-volunteer positions.
By the July 31 deadline, some school districts in South Jersey still lacked sufficient candi…
Most of the contested elections are in more populated areas with larger school districts like Egg Harbor Township, where nine candidates are seeking three full-term seats and three candidates will face off for one two-year seat. Atlantic County has 11 contested of its 27 total races, including in Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Hammonton, where the number of candidates is more than double the available seats.
In Cape May County, Upper Township, Lower Cape May Regional and Middle Township will all have contested races, while Cape May, Dennis Township, Wildwood and West Wildwood will rely on write-ins to fill open seats.
Cumberland County, with 19 total races, has only three contested seats, in Bridgeton, Vineland and Millville. Four of its races do not have enough candidates, and some, like Lawrence Township, have none.
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
