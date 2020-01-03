Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Maura Bean, 11, of the Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood mixes the ingredients as Atlantic County Institute of Technology student Sanai Lake, 15, of Egg Harbor Township watches and Annie Semet, 13, of the Belhaven Middle School in Linwood looks on.
Harmony Greene, 14, left and HollyAnna Fesler, 12, right both from North Wildwood take part in building a better oyster reef using building blocks and your creativity with Stockton Professor Christine Thompson at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Jackie McGuinness Burlington County Institute of Technology take part in Humpty Dumpty save the egg challenge at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Alanis Maxwell,13 of Weymouth Township, take part in a cooking explore the chemistry of cooking with modernist methods to play with foods with Stockton Professor Elizabeth Pollock at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Grace Fessler, 14 of Manhawkin , left and Tayva Manzella, 14, right both from Manahawkin take part in a cooking explore the chemistry of cooking with modernist methods to play with foods with Stockton Professor Elizabeth Pollock at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Madison Farrow, 12, left and Stacey Gruber, 13, right take part in Laser Figures class creating your own laser with rotating mirrors to make beautiful, repeating patterns with Stockton Professor Joe Trout and Physics Majors at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Izzy Cavenas, 13 of North Wildwood, left Emma Drumm, 13 of North Wildwood, middle and Alanis Maxwell,13 of Weymouth Township, right take part in a cooking explore the chemistry of cooking with modernist methods to play with foods with Stockton Professor Elizabeth Pollock at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Madeline Strada, 12, of Toms River, left and Angela Wilber, 11 of North Wildwood, right take part in building a better oyster reef using building blocks and your creativity with Stockton Professor Christine Thompson at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Madison Farrow, 12, left and Stacey Gruber, 13, right take part in Laser Figures class creating your own laser with rotating mirrors to make beautiful, repeating patterns with Stockton Professor Joe Trout and Physics Majors at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Grace Fessler, 14 of Manhawkin , left and Tayva Manzella, 14, right both from Manahawkin take part in a cooking explore the chemistry of cooking with modernist methods to play with foods with Stockton Professor Elizabeth Pollock at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Madison Farrow, 12, left and Stacey Gruber, 13, right take part in Laser Figures class creating your own laser with rotating mirrors to make beautiful, repeating patterns with Stockton Professor Joe Trout and Physics Majors at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Madeline Strada, 12, of Toms River, left and Angela Wilber, 11 of North Wildwood, right take part in building a better oyster reef using building blocks and your creativity with Stockton Professor Christine Thompson at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Izzy Cavenas, 13 of North Wildwood, left Emma Drumm, 13 of North Wildwood, middle and Alanis Maxwell,13 of Weymouth Township, right take part in a cooking explore the chemistry of cooking with modernist methods to play with foods with Stockton Professor Elizabeth Pollock at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Madeline Strada, 12, of Toms River, left and Angela Wilber, 11 of North Wildwood, right take part in building a better oyster reef using building blocks and your creativity with Stockton Professor Christine Thompson at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Maura Bean, 11, of the Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood mixes the ingredients as Atlantic County Institute of Technology student Sanai Lake, 15, of Egg Harbor Township watches and Annie Semet, 13, of the Belhaven Middle School in Linwood looks on.
Harmony Greene, 14, left and HollyAnna Fesler, 12, right both from North Wildwood take part in building a better oyster reef using building blocks and your creativity with Stockton Professor Christine Thompson at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Jackie McGuinness Burlington County Institute of Technology take part in Humpty Dumpty save the egg challenge at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Alanis Maxwell,13 of Weymouth Township, take part in a cooking explore the chemistry of cooking with modernist methods to play with foods with Stockton Professor Elizabeth Pollock at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Grace Fessler, 14 of Manhawkin , left and Tayva Manzella, 14, right both from Manahawkin take part in a cooking explore the chemistry of cooking with modernist methods to play with foods with Stockton Professor Elizabeth Pollock at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Madison Farrow, 12, left and Stacey Gruber, 13, right take part in Laser Figures class creating your own laser with rotating mirrors to make beautiful, repeating patterns with Stockton Professor Joe Trout and Physics Majors at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Izzy Cavenas, 13 of North Wildwood, left Emma Drumm, 13 of North Wildwood, middle and Alanis Maxwell,13 of Weymouth Township, right take part in a cooking explore the chemistry of cooking with modernist methods to play with foods with Stockton Professor Elizabeth Pollock at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Madeline Strada, 12, of Toms River, left and Angela Wilber, 11 of North Wildwood, right take part in building a better oyster reef using building blocks and your creativity with Stockton Professor Christine Thompson at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Madison Farrow, 12, left and Stacey Gruber, 13, right take part in Laser Figures class creating your own laser with rotating mirrors to make beautiful, repeating patterns with Stockton Professor Joe Trout and Physics Majors at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Grace Fessler, 14 of Manhawkin , left and Tayva Manzella, 14, right both from Manahawkin take part in a cooking explore the chemistry of cooking with modernist methods to play with foods with Stockton Professor Elizabeth Pollock at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Madison Farrow, 12, left and Stacey Gruber, 13, right take part in Laser Figures class creating your own laser with rotating mirrors to make beautiful, repeating patterns with Stockton Professor Joe Trout and Physics Majors at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Madeline Strada, 12, of Toms River, left and Angela Wilber, 11 of North Wildwood, right take part in building a better oyster reef using building blocks and your creativity with Stockton Professor Christine Thompson at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Izzy Cavenas, 13 of North Wildwood, left Emma Drumm, 13 of North Wildwood, middle and Alanis Maxwell,13 of Weymouth Township, right take part in a cooking explore the chemistry of cooking with modernist methods to play with foods with Stockton Professor Elizabeth Pollock at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Madeline Strada, 12, of Toms River, left and Angela Wilber, 11 of North Wildwood, right take part in building a better oyster reef using building blocks and your creativity with Stockton Professor Christine Thompson at Stockton University, Galloway Campus, center Friday Jan 3, 2020. 169 middle school girls participating in the annual Tween Tech program at Stockton University. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Belhaven Middle School student Annie Semet said she has an “obsession” with lip gloss, so she was especially eager to participate in a workshop about it during Friday’s Tween Tech at Stockton University.
“I learned that makeup isn’t just about makeup. There’s science behind it,” said Semet, of Linwood. “It’s a lot more interesting now.”
That is the point of Tween Tech: to make science and engineering concepts more appealing to middle school girls and help reverse a trend of low participation in those fields among women.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
ATLANTIC CITY — When the final school bell rings and classes end, where a student heads next…
U.S. Census data show women made up 26% of the workforce in science, technology, engineering and math fields in 2015, up only slightly from 23% in 1990.
They are severely underrepresented in many of the highest-paying STEM jobs, especially engineering and computer sciences. Experts say middle school is a critical time to reach girls and encourage them toward STEM careers.
About 170 middle school girls from South Jersey participated in the fifth annual Tween Tech organized by the college’s School of Education and the local chapters of the local branches of the American Association of University Women NJ.
The event was started as an activity to promote a weeklong summer STEM camp called Tech Trek for eighth grade girls at the college, but has grown into an equally popular program.
Girls who attend Millville’s Lakeside Middle School will learn more about STEAM-related care…
Claudine Keenan, Stockton dean of education, said that may be because in recent years women are more represented as scientists in pop culture in line with a national push for women in STEM. And that goes a long way.
“What we see more of now is women visualizing women as scientists,” Keenan said. “We get implicit messaging from our society in the last decade that has taken us so far.”
Because women are leading the programs at Tween Tech, it also creates a positive association with women in STEM.
Data from AAUW's national organization show 82% of girls who participate in Tech Trek chose to take more science classes in high school, 91% reported that Tech Trek boosted their self-confidence in science, and 87% said the program exposed them to new STEM careers.
With more than 15,000, high-paying computing jobs in the Garden State and only 1,642 compute…
Keenan said the follow-up from the push for women in STEM that began last decade will be to study how it impacts future gender occupation and wage gap data.
Leah Cacopardo, who teaches cosmetology at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology, led the Beauty Is More Than Skin Deep workshop with colleagues Erin Hannah and Kevin Wessler, as well as some of her students, where Semet and several others created their own lip glosses.
The workshop showed students the chemistry that goes into makeup.
Cacopardo said in her field, students are often surprised to learn how much science is involved. Getting to participate in Tween Tech helps spread that information to potential future cosmetologists or cosmetic chemists.
“As an educator, that’s one of our favorite things to do, especially from a vocational standpoint,” she said.
Cacopardo said cosmetic chemistry is a male-dominated field but is the second largest chemistry-related occupation in the world.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Drones may not be the first piece of farming equipment a student thin…
“Who better to know their beauty products than women,” Cacopardo said.
Semet said she wasn’t interested in science until this year because of her new science teacher, who urged her to go to Tween Tech.
In her earlier session, Semet attended the Ocean in a Tank workshop, investigating how the physics of water movement in the ocean impacts the climate. She said she enjoys science now because “it explains things you never had an explanation of.”
Schools that participated are Bishop McHugh School, R. J. Steinhauer School in Maple Shade, Fernwood Avenue Middle School in Egg Harbor Township, Kenneth R. Olson Middle School in Tabernacle, William Davies Middle School in Hamilton Township, Frances S. DeMasi Middle School in Evesham Township, Weymouth Township School, Haines School in Medford Township, Belhaven Middle School in Linwood, Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood and Southern Regional Middle School in Stafford Township.
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.