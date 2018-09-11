One South Jersey district has closed two schools temporarily due to mold and another district is undergoing a room-by-room remediation.
Buena Regional and Stafford Township school districts have both announced mold remediation work underway at their schools this month.
In a letter from Superintendent David Cappuccio Jr. posted to the district website Monday, Buena Regional said that the J.P. Cleary Elementary School and Collings Lakes Elementary School are closed after air quality tests revealed mold in both schools.
The letter states that Cleary will be closed for about three weeks while Collings Lakes will be closed for about two weeks during remediation.
“The health and safety of our students and staff is our foremost priority and will remain such with all decision-making,” the letter reads.
Cappuccio Jr. states in the letter that the district is working with the Atlantic County Office of Education to potentially relocate students while the work is underway, so that classes can resume.
Stafford Township School District also reported mold found at the McKinley Avenue Elementary School in August, which it hoped to be remediated before school started in September. A letter from Superintendent George Chidiac states that while the majority of the school has been cleared, some areas are still sealed off and undergoing remediation. In addition, air quality tests were being conducted at the district’s other elementary and middle schools.
A letter dated Sept. 9 from Stafford’s remediation company, Coastal Environmental Compliance, LLC, states that the process for remediation includes sealing off affected rooms with a polyurethane sheeting. Air scrubbers and dehumidifiers will be placed in the areas until decontamination is complete.
“With all these measures in place, the school is safe for occupancy during the clean-up procedures,” the letter reads.
On the district website, Chidiac said that meetings can be scheduled with him to answer any questions. He said a special parent meeting will take place Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 6:45 p.m. at the Stafford Township Arts Center.