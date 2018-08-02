ATLANTIC CITY — The air was thick with tension inside the kitchens at the Charles D. Worthington campus Tuesday morning as the aspiring chefs put the finishing touches on their plates.
For the nine contestants in Atlantic Cape Community College’s Academy of Culinary Arts “Cook Your Way to $18K” contest, winning meant a chance at a year of free education.
“Cooking food is my passion,” Mark Henry told the judges as they eagerly tasted his baked macaroni and cheese with stewed tomato.
“One way or another, we need you in the kitchen, Mark,” judge Donna Albano told the 45-year-old Cumberland County resident.
Henry, 45, of Fairfield Township, was hoping to make the transition from social work to the culinary field and said the financial support from the scholarship would go a long way.
“Let’s be honest, it’s to help pay tuition,” Henry said.
The college Tuesday awarded two $18,000 scholarships to students in the competition. Winners were Maria Cotton, of Williamstown, whose dish was a Thai-style green curry with chicken and shrimp, and Ahmad Green, of Marmora, who baked a rose French toast.
The money will cover one year of the program at Atlantic Cape.
“In my 50s, I love the fact that I can do what I love to do, not necessarily what I have to do. And I took a stab at this cause I love food. I love to cook it, I love to serve it, I love making people happy with it,” Cotton said after her win.
Green said the win meant everything to him.
“I put a lot of hard work into my recipe, and I was preparing for days leading up to this, and to just see it pay off, it’s crazy. I’m still shocked,” he said.
According to Chef Kelly McClay, dean of the Academy of Culinary Arts, the scholarships were made possible this year thanks to additional funding from the Atlantic Cape Foundation. McClay said the idea was to give a chance to students who would otherwise not financially be able to attend the academy.
Applicants were required to submit their recipe via Facebook and the public voted for their favorites. The group was narrowed to five culinary contestants and four baking contestants by a panel of judges. Those applicants were invited to Tuesday’s competition to cook their submitted dish.
McClay said she was impressed by the contestants’ passion and skills.
“I’m seeing a group of very focused people who love to cook,” she said.
She said obtaining a culinary education will give the students a career advantage.
“You can move up faster,” McClay said.
The competition was not without some drama as contestants were under time constraints cooking in a kitchen with sometimes unfamiliar ingredients. Angela Zhang, 18, of Galloway Township, who presented a Japanese matcha cake, lamented that the consistency and flavor was not what she intended.
“It didn’t go as planned, but I tried my hardest, so that’s all that matters,” said Zhang, who graduated from Absegami High School in June.
She said she was shocked to receive positive feedback on the cake from the judges.
“I didn’t even want to stay to present,” Zhang said.
The judges Tuesday included Donna Albano, associate professor of hospitality and tourism management at Stockton University; Chef Willie Lewis, consulting chef at Kelsey’s in Atlantic City; and Jerry Beaver, director of food and beverage at Bally’s Atlantic City.
Albano said she felt honored to be able to judge the competition that would help put someone on a career path.
Lewis added that the scholarship is a great opportunity, and he savored the chance to help a young chef.
“There was a day before television made cooking and chefs famous (that) it wasn’t a desired job,” Beaver said. “Now you need the skills and the schooling behind you.”