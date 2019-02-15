GALLOWAY — Newly seated U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew will give the commencement speech to Stockton University’s 2019 graduates, the college announced Friday.
Van Drew, D-2nd, who was elected to Congress in November to fill the seat vacated by longtime Rep. Frank LoBiondo, had represented South Jersey residents for many years as a state senator and assemblyman.
“We are honored that Congressman Van Drew has agreed to be our Commencement speaker this year,” Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said. “He has a long history of public service to New Jersey and his constituents. We look forward to him sharing his insights with our graduating students.”
Van Drew, a dentist and resident of Dennis Township, took his seat in the House of Representatives last month and was named to Agriculture Committee and the Natural Resources Committee. He also sits on subcommittees for Biotech, Horticulture, and Research, Nutrition Oversight, and Department Operations, Commodity, Exchanges, Energy and Credit, General Farm Commodities and Risk Management, and Water, Oceans, and Wildlife.
At its meeting next week, Stockton’s Board of Trustees will consider a resolution to give Van Drew an honorary degree from the college during the graduation ceremony May 10 at Boardwalk Hall.