VENTNOR — Emily Specht’s fifth grade class listened carefully as the Navy and Air Force veterans recalled their military service.

“The key thing is the military is like one big family,” Patricia Emmick said. No matter where you go, “you feel at home,” she told the students.

Emmick, a retired major in the U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps, and her husband, retired Lt. Col. Roger Emmick, of Somers Point, joined other local veterans Bob Waters and Herb Davis to speak to third and fifth grade students Tuesday at the Ventnor Educational Community Complex as part of a Veterans in the Classroom project sponsored by Greater Absecon Island VFW Post 215.

In addition to hearing the veterans' stories, the students had a chance to ask questions and share their family's military service.

Davis, of Galloway Township, who served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, encouraged the students who know veterans or active service members to learn what it means to be a veteran.

“Go home and talk to those individuals,” he said. “You’ll learn an awful lot.”

Roger Emmick, who serves as the Post 215 quartermaster and served in Vietnam, said the post has done classroom visits at the Richmond Avenue School in Atlantic City, but this was the first time they brought the program to Ventnor.

Emmick said the reaction from the students was “outstanding.”

“They were engaged, and especially even the third graders, they were engaged a lot,” he said. “They asked a lot of really good questions.”

Specht said the visit Tuesday was an important extension of the lessons of Veterans Day.

“If they can make the connection with a real, live veteran, I feel like it really hits home to them,” she said.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

