VENTNOR — School board members in Ventnor will begin interviewing prospective candidates to fill the soon-to-be vacated seat of Superintendent Eileen Johnson.
Johnson, who has been with the district for 16 years, submitted her letter of retirement to the Ventnor Board of Education in January, said board president Doug Biagi.
The board will hold special meetings on Feb. 25, 27 and March 2 to interview potential replacements for the position.
“We just started the process. We hired an outside consultant to help us with it,” said Biagi, who is also the city’s chief of police.
Johnson, who earns a salary of $153,953 according to the school’s salary schedule, will serve through the remainder of the school year while the board continues their search, Biagi said.
“She’s going to be hard to replace,” he said. “Obviously, we want the best candidate for the district, the students; somebody’s whose fiscally responsible, well versed in every aspect of a school.”
Board members are also looking for a candidate with teaching experience, especially related to special education, and who is forward thinking and interactive with the community, he added.
“You need a jack of all trades,” Biagi said.
Biagi said Johnson is the example of an ideal superintendent.
“We’ve watched her go from principal and move up through the ranks and there has been nothing she hasn’t been able to handle,” he said. “She’s just done a phenomenal job in addressing all of our needs.”
Johnson was not immediately available for comment.
