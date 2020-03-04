VENTNOR — School officials here will consider cutting staff or administration next year in order to make up for a $1 million tuition increase from Atlantic City, where Ventnor’s students attend high school, or face an 8.4% increase in the tax levy.
“Desperate times call for desperate measures,” Ventnor school board President Doug Biagi said during a budget meeting Tuesday.
The K-8 district was notified in February that it would need to contribute an additional $1 million in tuition to Atlantic City in its 2020-2021 budget.
During Tuesday’s meeting, business administrator Terri Nowotny said that the total amount of tuition due to the receiving district next year is $4.37 million, about $19,000 per student. The district's total proposed budget for next year $23.17 million, funded with a tax levy of $17.79 million and $2.79 million in state aid.
“I don’t think the city’s going to go for this. I will tell you, we’re going to have a problem when we go to the Board of School Estimates,” Ventnor board member Kim Bassford, who represents the district on the Atlantic City Board of Education.
As a Type I district, Ventnor’s school board is appointed by the mayor and the mayor serves as the head of the district’s Board of School Estimates, which has ultimate authority over the budget.
Ventnor Mayor Beth Holtzman said she plans to meet with Atlantic City Superintendent Barry Caldwell and Atlantic City’s state-appointed fiscal monitor over the increase.
“That is not something that we the city are going to accept easily,” Holtzman said. “I want to see their budget, I want them to go through every line item. They need to justify how they spend the additional millions of dollars they get from the state before they turn around and increase the sending district’s tuition rate.”
Tuition rates, which are released from the Department of Education in the middle of the school year, are based on school budgets from the previous year and don’t impact the district until the following year.
For the 2020-21 budget year, sending districts received a tuition rate based on the 2018-19 budget and enrollment of the receiving district.
Comparatively, Ocean City, which also operates a K-12 district and has sending-receiving agreements with nearby towns, had a $17,224 per pupil high school tuition rate for 2018-19, according to its certification from the state. Mainland Regional High School’s state calculation was $18,526 per student. Greater Egg Harbor Regional’s rate for the same year was $15,892 and Lower Cape May Regional’s rate was $19,558.
In 2018-19, Atlantic City spent, on average, $19,383 per student while Ventnor spent $21,033 per student, district budgets show.
“We’re not blaming this totally on Atlantic City by any means, there’s always areas for cutting,” Biagi said in response to the figures.
He said the large hike was a “shock to the system.”
“It required some quick maneuvering that we’re still not there yet,” he said.
Holtzman said that Ventnor school board also has to take responsibility over the budget and make cuts.
“The administrative staff is too top heavy based on enrollment,” she said. “I also saw when I went through the budget several teachers retiring and their plan to refill those positions and a few new positions.”
Holtzman said that’s not going to happen.
“The taxpayers of Ventnor are not going to get hit with a huge tax increase because the school is going to hire people not justified by enrollment,” she said.
Ventnor’s enrollment in 2018-19, the latest available data, was 662. The district’s enrollment has shrunk over the years, especially after Hurricane Sandy in 2012 when enrollment was 905.
Holtzman said she would like to see at least one administrative position cut from Ventnor's school. Currently, there are five administrators: two principals, one supervisor, one superintendent and a business administrator.
Bassford said that when she reviews Atlantic City Schools' 2020-21 budget next week, her first question to school officials will be how it will impact Ventnor’s tuition.
“That’s all I can do. I’m one vote,” Bassford said.
The school board will hold a public hearing on the budget 5 p.m. March 25 at the school. The Board of School Estimates, which will approve the budget, will vote March 30 in City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.