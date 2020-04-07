VINELAND — A city charter school received approval from the state to offer preschool next fall.
Compass Academy Charter School will be able to serve 15 4-year-olds at its facility on West Chestnut Avenue beginning in September, according to the approval from the state Division of Early Childhood Education.
“This is a great recognition of what we can do for children to prepare them for a lifetime of learning,” reads a statement from Compass Academy Superintendent Susan Little. “This approval speaks volumes about our team and our ability to implement the program. With guidance from preschool experts on our Board of Trustees, like Dr. Lynn Lichtenberger, we know we will be an excellent addition to the early childhood community in Cumberland County.”
The public charter school opened in 2013 and achieved Tier 1 status last year, a designation for schools with good test scores and those showing positive growth.
Currently, the school serves students from kindergarten through fifth grade from Cumberland County and surrounding areas.
