PLEASANTVILLE — The Washington Avenue Elementary School celebrated Black History Month last week with an assembly created by students.
The theme was "The Best of New Jersey: Recognizing and Honoring Notable Figures in New Jersey’s African-American History."
In preparation for the assembly, students researched, created posters, hung door decorations and celebrated African-Americans from New Jersey, who are distinguished in the areas of law, education, politics, television and film, music, and more.
During the month, some classes had classroom visits by local notable African-Americans including Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Susan F. Maven, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, and Freeholder Ashley Bennett. Atlantic Cape Community College President Barbara Gaba is scheduled to visit later this week.