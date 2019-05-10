GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — More than 1,800 Stockton students are expected to walk across the stage at Boardwalk Hall Friday afternoon to receive their bachelor's degree, the college's first commencement since opening its new city campus along Albany Avenue in September.
The undergraduate commencement ceremony begins at noon with U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew as the featured speaker. Christina Denney of Millstone, who earned her bachelor's degree in criminal justice in December 2018, is the student speaker.
Several of the graduates this year lived at the city campus.
Van Drew, D-2nd, who was elected to Congress in November to fill the seat vacated by longtime Rep. Frank LoBiondo, had represented South Jersey residents for many years as a state senator and assemblyman. He will receive an honorary degree during the graduation ceremony.
This is Stockton's second commencement ceremony this week. On Tuesday, Stockton held it's master's and doctorate degree program graduation, which included its first cohort of graduates from the doctoral degree in Organizational Leadership.