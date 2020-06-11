HAMMONTON — Teachers and staff cheered as senior Cayla Kalani, sitting atop a white convertible in her graduation regalia, was driven by her parents through the parking lot of Hammonton High School Thursday.
She was one of the more than 300 graduates in the class of 2020 being recognized in the drive-thru celebration as part of the district’s senior events.
Similar to many other area high schools, the drive-thru event was planned in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down schools across the state in mid-March.
In May, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that in-person graduations would be permitted beginning July 6, but several districts decided to go forward with already planned events in addition to planning traditional ceremonies.
As they made their way to collect their diploma, students were escorted by parents or some drove themselves in cars and trucks decorated with balloons and signs with congratulatory messages down the “Road to Excellence,” which runs from Fourth Street to the front of the high school and was lined with blue and white decorations.
Members of the administration met the seniors at the front of the school, announcing their name and sharing positive messages and memories.
Superintendent Robin Chieco said it was heartwarming just to see the students and the community was happy to celebrate.
“The parents coming through are just ear-to-ear smiles,” she said, nothing that the parade and a virtual graduation will be broadcast online later in the day. “They can still celebrate as a family, which is the important thing.”
Chieco said an in-person graduation is being planned for the end of July.
Senior Anthony Gatchell of Hammonton rode in the passenger seat of a large truck with a sign on the front bumper that read, “Straight outta Quarantine.”
“I’m happy they did something,” Gatchell said.
Senior Ryan Figueroa of Hammonton, who drove himself with his family in the car, said he wanted everyone to know that “class of 2020 is the best class ever.”
Eric Izaguirre of Hammonton said that he couldn’t put into words his feelings as his high school career was coming to an end amid a global pandemic.
“It’s crazy. Four years and I never expected all of this,” he said. “It’s a different feeling."
Kalani, of Hammonton, said she was excited that the senior class gets some form of celebration.
“It just makes me grateful to be a part of Hammonton High School,” she said.
Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Ricky Cote take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Ryan Barts take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Jamey Colasurdo take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Jamey Colasurdo take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Alexis Derosa take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton High School's class of 2020
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Graduates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hammonton Grad
Grauates take part in drive-through diploma pick up for Hammonton High School's class of 2020 Graduation Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
