Science experiments created by students from Ocean City High School and Stockton University launched into space Thursday night.
The experiments, along with more than three dozen other projects from around the country, will be tested by astronauts at the International Space Station.
This is the second time in five years Ocean City was selected from schools nationwide to have their experiment travel aboard a SpaceX craft as part of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program. This is Stockton's third time participating.
The SSEP is an international science, technology, engineering and math program started by the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education for students to design experiments that are tested by real astronauts in space.
Juniors Abigail Craige and Alexia Schmidt developed Ocean City’s winning experiment that tests the effect of microgravity on the gender and hatch rate of brine shrimp, which can potentially be used as a sustainable food source in space.
Sophomore Madison Morgan joined the group after the experiment was selected to help the group complete the milestones until launch.
The experiment designed by Stockton students Daniel Stoyko, Matthew Elko and Joseph Romanowski, working with Michael Law, assistant professor of Biology, will determine if the absence of gravity can impair how human cells repair damaged DNA.
The launch was set for Wednesday from Cape Canaveral, Florida where the team recently returned home from after spending time at The Kennedy Space Center in anticipation of the Mission 13 launch. That launch was scrubbed due to weather and rescheduled for Thursday.
Craige and Morgan presented their experiment on Monday beneath the space shuttle Atlantis.
The SSEP has grown over the years since it began in 2010. This year, 41 experiments from 38 communities will launch as part of Mission 13.
Follow along with Ocean City's experiment here: http://bit.ly/2Sx7Vpn
Watch the launch here: youtube.com/user/NASAKennedy/videos