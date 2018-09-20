The new Stockton University Atlantic City campus holds its official ribbon cutting on Thursday morning.

GALLERY: Stockton University Atlantic City campus ready to open next week

The ceremony marks the celebration for the $178.3 million project. 

The event is open to the public and the new campus will be open for self-guided tours following the ceremony.

Featured speakers include Stockton President Harvey Kesselman, Senate President Steve Sweeney, Sen. Chris Brown, Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and others.

