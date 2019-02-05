WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — Following a reduction of state aid that school officials say is devastating, Weymouth Township Superintendent John Alfieri announced the district is joining an alliance of school districts suing over changes to the funding formula.
“It’s a seven-year potential loss of $1.6 million,” said Alfieri.
Weymouth Township was one of several districts in South Jersey to receive a reduction of state aid as part of last summer’s school funding law change, which eliminated the growth caps on the state formula and phased out “adjustment aid” over seven years.
The bill was crafted to fund districts that were receiving less than the amount of money they were supposed to receive according to the formula, despite growing enrollment each year. Meanwhile, districts that were considered “overfunded” were receiving increases in aid or flat aid year after year despite declining enrollments.
Weymouth Township, a tiny rural community sandwiched between Hamilton Township and Estell Manor, has one school building with one class per grade level and a total of 165 students. High school students attend nearby Buena Regional.
Board member Henry Goldsmith was one of several school leaders to meet in August with then-state Sen. Jeff Van Drew to ask for help. Van Drew arranged a meeting with Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet in Wildwood in December, but there has been no action to increase aid to the districts losing money in the coming years under the revamp.
Goldsmith said that was one of the reasons that Weymouth wanted to join the lawsuit, along with Brick Township, Toms River and Freehold Regional school districts, against the state over the new formula.
“I think there’s strength in numbers and because were such a small district, anything that we try to do on our own would be very difficult,” Goldsmith said. “By joining with a group of other districts, most of which are much larger than ours, were playing with the big boys and we’ll be part of a combined voice that will be very powerful.”
This school year, Weymouth’s state aid was cut 3.45 percent or $80,000 from the $2.33 million it received in 2017-18. The district’s state aid makes up nearly half of its $5 million budget. Alfieri said it would be impossible for the district to raise the revenue it lost through a tax increase.
“In a community like this, one penny of tax increase raises only $16,000,” Alfieri said, citing the 2 percent tax levy cap.
He said that nearly 25 percent of the town’s 2,700 resident live in a mobile home park and don’t pay property taxes on their homes, and that there is a low ratable base with limited commercial properties.
Alfieri and Goldsmith said that neither of them want to take funding from the underfunded districts, but instead want to see districts considered overfunded to be held harmless, a position taken by Van Drew last year, as well. Alfieri said that with the state aid cuts, the district will have to consider cutting staff, eliminating programs like full-day preschool, enrichment and extracurricular activities, or courtesy busing or push off facilities maintenance.
“The ultimate consequence could be the closing of the school altogether resulting in a forced merger with another district. Either of these consequences would remove the local control which now rests with the Board of Education,” reads a statement from Alfieri announcing the lawsuit.
Alfieri did not give specific suggestions for where the additional state revenue would come from to fund the aid increase.
“My humble opinion is to reduce some of the mandates, reduce some of the redundancies that are in the state,” he said.
Weymouth Township School District is represented in this action by Mark Tabakin, Esq. the Weiner Law Group, LLP. Tabakin was not immediately available for comment.