WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — School officials are meeting Tuesday night to discuss the next steps after the district’s chief of schools was relieved of his duties last week.
Weymouth Township Board of Education on Thursday voted not to renew superintendent and principal John B. Alfieri in his position, said President Edward Zebedies Jr.
“We had to make a decision by June 30 of this year or there would have been an automatic renewal of at least three years when his contract expired (June 30, 2020),” Zebedies said. “We opted, for our reasons which we can’t discuss, to relieve him of his administrative duties that evening.”
Zebedies said that the decision could result in litigation from Alfieri and he could not discuss the reasons for the removal because they are personnel matters.
Weymouth Township is a preschool-8 elementary school in western Atlantic County serving about 150 students.
Alfieri, who was hired in July 2017, will continue to be paid through the end of his contract even though he will not be working in the district.According to state records, Alfieri earned a salary of $103,000 as of December 2018.
The Weymouth Township school board meets Tuesday for an executive session meeting to decide its next step – either a shared services contract, appointing an interim or starting a search for a new chief of schools. Zebedies said that a head teacher in the school is currently filling in Alfieri’s role.
