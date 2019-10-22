ATLANTIC CITY — Most children on the island live within three blocks of a body of water, so learning to swim is important.

For children with special needs who may be prone to wandering, swimming lessons here are critical.

That is why the nonprofit Whelan’s Whales has expanded its mission to help special needs children on the island learn to swim, said program coordinator Sari Carroll.

This fall, 11 students on various levels of the autism spectrum are participating in the inaugural session of the special needs swim lessons provided free from Whelan’s Whales.

“One of my main concerns is I’ve heard of a lot of autistic children who have drown in the water before. That’s been a very, very huge fear of mine,” said Kimberly McDonel, the mother of 5-year-old Jayden, who is nonverbal and autistic.

Accidental drowning is among the leading causes of death for children with autism, national statistics show. The McDonels live in Buzby Village, directly across from the bay, and that makes Jayden’s swim lessons all the more important to his mother.

“I’m doing it more for safety issues,” McDonel said. “Children on the spectrum are very drawn to the water. He has no awareness of his surroundings, he’s not fearful at all.”

The Whelan’s Whales swimming program for children in Atlantic City was started in 2017 by the owners of the Brigantine Aquatic Center in memory of the late Sen. Jim Whelan, a former teacher at Atlantic City schools and swim instructor. The program is held at the Dr. Martin Luther King School and aims to teach kids on the island to swim, promoting safety. About 430 Atlantic City children have received lessons so far.

Carroll has been teaching special needs lessons for eight years in Brigantine so it was a natural fit to bring the same lessons to the Whelan’s Whales program.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, 30 years ago before anyone knew what we were doing with these kids,” Carroll said. “They like to be under the water because it blocks out the sensory stuff.”

She said that children with autism may be fearful of the noise of an indoor pool at first, but many quickly come to love swimming because of the repetition. Carroll said that there are many children with autism that live in Atlantic City, but have no idea how to swim.

The children get one-on-one attention from swim instructors like Cassandra Franco, 17, of Brigantine. Franco is a senior Atlantic City High School and has been swimming all her life.

She has been helping Carroll teach lessons since she was 13.

“The children are so eager to learn,” she said. “It’s refreshing to see kids who want to learn how to swim. That’s why I really like the MLK swimming. They like the water, they just don’t know how to swim it.”

McDonel is also happy that the program will help her learn what to do in the event of an emergency. She said she is not sure always what to do and how to help her son.

“Honestly, I’m still learning as I go as far as children on the spectrum,” she said. “One day we could be put in a position and our children could be in the water and we wouldn’t know what to do, so it could potentially save their life.”

GALLERY: Students blow bubbles for Autism Awareness

GALLERY: Students blow bubbles for Autism Awareness

Students from around the region gathered outside Tuesday to blow bubbles for World Autism Awareness Day. Each year, schools around the country take part in the Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison.

1 of 75