First day of school for Wildwood Middle and High school

Thursday was the 1st day of school for Wildwood Middle and High school. Aug. 29, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Sept. 3

Atlantic Community Charter School

Cape May City School District

Cape May County Technical High School District

Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts

Downe Township School District

Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District

Hammonton School District

Lawrence Township School District

Lower Cape May Regional School District

Lower Township Elementary School District

OLMA

West Cape May Elementary School District

Wildwood Crest Borough School District

Sept. 4

Avalon School District

Barnegat Township School District

Beach Haven School District

Brigantine Public School District

Cape Trinity Catholic - North Wildwood

Commercial Township School District

Dennis Township School District

Estell Manor City School District

Maurice River Township School District

Middle Township Public School District

Millville School District

Southern Regional School District

Stafford Township School District

Stone Harbor School District

Upper Township School District

Wildwood Catholic- freshmen

Sept. 5

Absecon Public Schools District

Atlantic City School District

Atlantic County Vocational School District

Buena Regional School District

Compass Academy Charter School

Cumberland Regional School District

Deerfield Township School District

Eagleswood Township School District

Egg Harbor City School District

Egg Harbor Township School District

Fairfield Township School District

Folsom Borough School District

Galloway Township Public Schools

Greenwich Township School District

Holy Spirit High School

Hopewell Township School District

Linwood City School District

Little Egg Harbor Township School District

Long Beach Island Consolidated School District

Mainland Regional High School District

Margate City School District

Mullica Township School District

Northfield City School District

Ocean City School District

Ocean County Vocational Technical School School District

Pleasantville Public School District

Port Republic School District

Principle Academy Charter School

Somers Point School District

Stow Creek Township School District

Tuckerton Borough School District

Upper Deerfield Township School District

Ventnor City School District

Vineland Public School District

Weymouth Township School District

Wildwood Catholic- entire school

Sept.6

Pinelands Regional School District

St. Joseph's - Hammonton

Sept. 9

Bridgeton City School District

Hamilton Township School District

Load comments