Sept. 3
Atlantic Community Charter School
Cape May City School District
Cape May County Technical High School District
Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts
Downe Township School District
Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District
Hammonton School District
Lawrence Township School District
Lower Cape May Regional School District
Lower Township Elementary School District
OLMA
West Cape May Elementary School District
Wildwood Crest Borough School District
Sept. 4
Avalon School District
Barnegat Township School District
Beach Haven School District
Brigantine Public School District
Cape Trinity Catholic - North Wildwood
Commercial Township School District
Dennis Township School District
Estell Manor City School District
Maurice River Township School District
Middle Township Public School District
Millville School District
Southern Regional School District
Stafford Township School District
Stone Harbor School District
Upper Township School District
Wildwood Catholic- freshmen
Sept. 5
Absecon Public Schools District
Atlantic City School District
Atlantic County Vocational School District
Buena Regional School District
Compass Academy Charter School
Cumberland Regional School District
Deerfield Township School District
Eagleswood Township School District
Egg Harbor City School District
Egg Harbor Township School District
Fairfield Township School District
Folsom Borough School District
Galloway Township Public Schools
Greenwich Township School District
Holy Spirit High School
Hopewell Township School District
Linwood City School District
Little Egg Harbor Township School District
Long Beach Island Consolidated School District
Mainland Regional High School District
Margate City School District
Mullica Township School District
Northfield City School District
Ocean City School District
Ocean County Vocational Technical School School District
Pleasantville Public School District
Port Republic School District
Principle Academy Charter School
Somers Point School District
Stow Creek Township School District
Tuckerton Borough School District
Upper Deerfield Township School District
Ventnor City School District
Vineland Public School District
Weymouth Township School District
Wildwood Catholic- entire school
Sept.6
Pinelands Regional School District
St. Joseph's - Hammonton
Sept. 9
Bridgeton City School District
Hamilton Township School District
