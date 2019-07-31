On Nov. 5, residents across the state will head to the polls to cast their ballots for a variety of state and local offices, including their local and regional school boards.
Most school districts in the state – 529 exactly – have a board election each November while 14 have maintained April elections since the law changed in 2012. The others are appointed boards.
Monday was the filing deadline for candidates running for election in November. For the first time, school board candidates were allowed to run as a ticket instead of mounting individual campaigns.
The following are candidates from The Press coverage area as provided by local county clerk's offices:
Atlantic County
- Absecon - 3 three-year terms
- Raquel Law
- John Rynkiewicz Jr.
- Linda E. Wallace
- Atlantic City - 3 three-year terms
- Albert Herbert
- Subrata Chowdhury
- Jarrod Barnes
- Walter Johnson
- Constance Days‐Chapman
- Kazi Islam
- Habib Rehman
- Buena Borough - Buena Regional - 2 three-year terms
- Aline Cornew
- James M. Abba Jr.
- Buena Vista Township - Buena Regional - 1 three-year terms
- Joseph E. Drogo
- Carlo Favretto Jr.
- Buena Vista Township - Buena Regional - 2 one-year terms
- No Petitions Filed
- Egg Harbor City - 3 three-year terms
- Dana Seaver
- James Guercioni 3rd
- Kiomy Fuentes
- Shireia L. Davis
- Egg Harbor Township - 3 three-year terms
- Patrick Ryan Ireland
- Louis Della Barca
- Natakie Chestnut‐Lee
- Ray Ellis Jr.
- Marita Sullivan
- Egg Harbor Township - 1 one-year term
- Michael Price
- Stephen Napoli
- Estell Manor - 1 three-year term
- Shelly Sack
- Bonnie L. Barbetto
- Folsom - 2 three-year terms
- No Petitions Filed
- Galloway Township - Greater Egg Harbor Regional - 2 three-year terms
- Michael T. Baldwin Sr.
- Carol Houck
- Galloway Township - Local - 3 three-year terms
- James G. Gentile
- Suzette M. Carmen
- Belinda D. Chester
- Jay R. Shah
- Hamilton Township - Greater Egg Harbor Regional - 1 three-year term
- Anne Erickson
- Hamilton Township - Local - 3 three-year terms
- Nanci Barr
- Warren Nelson
- James Higbee
- Hammonton - 3 three-year terms
- John E. Lyons
- Barbara Berenato
- Linda M. Byrnes
- Linwood - Mainland Regional - 1 three-year term
- Jeffrey S. Vasser
- Linwood - Local - 3 three-year terms
- Craig Kahn
- Holly DiLeo
- Gina Osbeck
- Longport - 1 three-year term
- No Petition Filed
- Mullica Township - 3 three-year terms
- Angela Maione
- Susan Brownhill
- Carmen Jacobo
- Mark Winterbottom
- Northfield - 3 three-year terms
- Zubair A. Syed
- No Additional Petitions Filed
- Pleasantville - 3 three-year terms
- Michael A. Bright
- Ta'Shona M. Sparkmon
- Izaiah Alexander
- Robin Whitlock
- Tyrone McCall
- Jerome M. Page
- Doris Rowell
- Alejandrina Alberto
- Yadira Falcon
- Juanita Pryce
- Somers Point - Mainland Regional - 1 three-year term
- Matthew Endicott
- Somers Point - Local - 3 three-year terms
- Staci DiMattia Endicott
- Jenna DeCicco
- No Additional Petitions Filed
- Somers Point - Local - 1 one-year term
- No Petition Filed
- Weymouth - 3 three-year terms
- John Specht
- Henry Goldsmith
- Patricia Doerr
Cape May County
- Borough of Avalon - 2 three-year terms
- John L. Richardson
- Kimberly Scheila
- Cape May - 3 three-year terms
- Dawn M. Austin
- Edward B. Connolly
- Anita de Satnick
- Cape May Point - 1 three-year term
- No candidates
- Dennis Township - 3 three-year terms
- Jeanne Donohue
- Mary Kate Garry
- Josepha M. Penrose
- Lower Township - Lower Cape May Regional - 3 three-year terms
- Kathryn Brown
- Gary Douglass
- David Golden
- Nicole Morrison
- Frank A. Onorato
- Joseph E. Thomas
- Lower Township - Local - 3 three-year terms
- Nichole Koch
- Joseph T. McKenna
- David Morrison
- Joseph E. Thomas
- Charles P. Utsch
- Sally Drozd Yerk
- Middle Township - 3 three-year terms
- Calvin L. Back
- Edward Dagney
- George L. DeLollis
- Sarah Deshusses-Alvarez
- Burgess (Butch) Hamer
- North Wildwood - 3 three-year terms
- Gerald F. Flanagan
- Ronald Golden
- David C. MacDonald
- Ocean City - 3 three-year terms
- Dale F. Braun, Jr.
- Conor Fleming
- Melissa Flink
- Patrick Kane
- J. Tiffany Prettyman
- Laura Wheeler
- Gregory Whelan
- Sea Isle City - 2 three-year terms
- Kristy Pittaluga
- Carolyn B. Shirk
- Stone Harbor - 1 three-year term
- John McAllister
- Upper Township - 3 three-year terms
- Michele Barbieri
- Kristie Brown-Chisholm
- William J. Sooy
- West Cape May - 2 three-year terms
- Brian Groetsch
- No other candidates
- West Wildwood - 2 three-year terms
- Maureen Kelly-Smith
- No other candidates
- Wildwood - 3 three-year terms
- Carol Bannon
- Jacqueline Martinez
- Mary Rulon
- Josephine M. Sharpe
- Wildwood Crest - 2 three-year terms
- Tracey Blanda
- Joseph Franco, Jr.
- Michael D. Hawthorne, Sr.
- James Johnson
- Woodbine - 3 three-year terms
- Alexander Bland
- No other candidates
Cumberland County
- Bridgeton - 3 three-year terms
- Angelia (Angie) Edwards
- Tyrone "Terry" Williams
- Ashlee Todd
- Commercial - 3 three-year terms
- Sharon Porter
- Tracy Richardson
- Beverly Dragotta
- Deerfield - Cumberland Regional - 1 one-year term
- Lisa Trexler
- Deerfield - 3 three-year terms
- Cindy Streater
- Jason P Scythes
- No other candidates
- Downe - 3 three-year terms
- Darla Saulin
- Stultz Taylor
- Marie Blizzard
- Brent R Daly
- Fairfield - 3 three-year terms
- Isaac Dunn
- Judith Hedgeman
- Mattie Gibbons-Peterson
- Greenwich - 3 three-year terms
- Megan Sheppard
- Kelly Seabrook
- William G Parker II
- Hopewell - Cumberland Regional - 1 three-year term
- Theresa C Hunsberger
- Hopewell/Shiloh - 3 three-year terms
- Arthur L Marchand II
- Frank Devita
- Ross Stanger
- Kenneth W Freitag
- Lawrence – 1 three-year term
- Linda Miletta
- Maurice River – 2 three-year terms
- Melissa Creamer
- Robert C Canup Jr.
- Maurice River - 1 two-year term
- No candidates
- Millville - 3 three-year terms
- Robert McQuade Jr.
- Michael Whilden
- Kevin G Asselta
- Millville - 1 one-year term
- Michael J Beatty
- Shiloh - Cumberland Regional - 1 three-year term
- Ronald Campbell Sr.
- Stow Creek - Cumberland Regional - 1 three-year term
- Thomas Davis
- Stow Creek - 3 three-year terms
- Courtney A Mattus
- Kelly Fithian
- Scott Bonham
- Stow Creek – 1 two-year term
- No candidates
- Upper Deerfield – Cumberland Regional – 1 two-year term
- Barbara Wilchensky
- Upper Deerfield - 3 three-year terms
- Anthony Buono Jr.
- Pete Ballinger
- Joseph Lee
- Vineland - 3 three-year terms
- Danielle S Carroll
- Cecile Aschwanden
- Kimberly L Codispoti
- F. John Sbrana
- Eugene Medio
- Nicholas L Fiocchi
- Vineland – 1 two-year term
- Alix G Silva
- Curtis T Davis
- Robert Novicke Jr.
Ocean County
- Barnegat Light - LBI Consolidated - 1 three-year term
- Marilyn Wasilewski
- Nancy Spark
- Barnegat Light -Southern Regional - 2 three-year terms
- R. Scott Zoladz
- James Donahower
- Beach Haven - 2 three-year terms
- Irene Hughes
- Jean Frazier
- Eagleswood - 2 three-year terms
- Kelly Stover
- Paul McMahon
- Harvey Cedars - LBI Consolidated - 1 three-year term
- No candidates
- Harvey Cedars - Southern Regional - 2 three-year terms
- R. Scott Zoladz
- James Donahower
- Little Egg Harbor Township - Local - 3 three-year terms
- Theodore T. Kielb
- No other candidates
- Little Egg Harbor Township - Pinelands Regional - 3 three-year terms
- Michael Cofer
- Maddalena Schemichen
- Betti Anne McVey
- August Daleo
- Thomas Rosetti
- Little Egg Harbor Township - Pinelands Regional - 1 one-year term
- A.J. Barchetto
- Rachel Harper
- Long Beach - Southern Regional - 2 three-year terms
- R. Scott Zoladz
- James Donahower
- Long Beach - LBI Consolidated - 1 three-year term
- Brielle Hoffacker
- Bonnie Picaro
- Ship Bottom - Southern Regional - 2 three-year terms
- R. Scott Zoladz
- James Donahower
- Stafford - Local - 3 three-year terms
- Jospeh Mangino
- Walter Jauch
- Mark Zoladz
- Stafford - Southern Regional - 1 three-year term
- Kevin C. Lyons
- Surf City - Southern Regional - 2 three-year terms
- R. Scott Zoladz
- James Donahower
- Tuckerton - Local - 3 three-year terms
- Patricia Horner
- Debora A. McMunn
- No other candidates