Four of the five women who ran a write-in campaign for the Somers Point Board of Education will fill the five open seats in January, according to the certified election results released Tuesday.
The final election results, which include all write-in candidates, as well as counts for provisional and mail-in ballots, were certified Tuesday by the Atlantic County Board of Elections and the County Clerk.
Because no one had filed a petition for any of the seats available on Somers Point's school board, only write-in votes were counted. Courtney Laut, Heather Samuelson and Sarah Platt won the three, three-year terms on the board with 193 votes, 126 votes and 155 votes respectively. The two one-year terms will be filled by Jenna DeCicco, who earned 122 votes, and current board member Nicholas Wagner, with 160 votes.
Wagner, whose seat was up for election but did not file a petition to run for re-election by the July deadline, also launched a write-in campaign.
"We are very pleased with the results and are ready to go to work for Somers Point schools and the community come January. Although we will be lacking the important experience Darwisa Strabuk brings to the table we will remain in close contact with her as an active member of the PTO and community," said DeCicco on behalf of Laut, Platt and Samuelson.
The write-in vote count for Darwisa Strabuk, who was part of the five-woman team, was not listed on the final results provided. Wagner could not be reached immediately for comment.
In addition, Somers Point residents Charles Broomall Jr. and Jamie P. Moscony won the two open seats on the Mainland Regional Board of Education, which also did not have enough candidates. Broomall filed a petition to run and Moscony, who was appointed to the board to fill an unexpired term in October, was a write-in candidate.
There were several other races without enough candidates in Atlantic County. Galloway Township’s local board had three open seats, but only two candidates who filed. Alexa Beshara Blauth won the third seat with 109 write-in votes.
Absecon’s school board had two vacant seats with only one candidate who filed, Christopher Cottrell. The second highest vote-getter was write-in Megan Marczyk with 186 votes. Stephanie Emory Preston received 58 write-in votes, the results show.
Weymouth Township’s three open seats went to Constance A. Reymann and Karin Mandrajieff, who filed petitions, and Deborah Shurig, who won with 40 write-ins.
The final vote counts also swayed the winners in several districts. In Atlantic City, MD Farook Hossain nudged ahead of Automne Bennett for a seat on the board of education with 1,092 write-in votes and 73 provisional votes. Ruth Byard and Shay Steele, who were predicted winners on election night, maintained their lead.
The one two-year unexpired term on the Egg Harbor Township Board of Education flipped from Michael Price at 4,310 votes to Yolanda Cooper with 4,313 votes, final results show. On election night, Price was winning with 3,706 votes to Cooper’s 3,575 votes.
Hamilton Township’s local board of education had three open three-year seats and one unexpired seat. Margaret Erickson and Eric Aiken secured two of the three-year seats with a healthy lead on election night, but it was unclear if Warren Gerald Nelson or Amy Hassa would win the third seat. The official results show Hassa won with 3,661 votes to Nelson’s 3,616. For the unexpired term, James Higbee beat out Denise Alianell 3,263 to 3,123.
Hammonton’s school board race for three open seats was tight on election night, but official results show that Thomas Attanasi was the top vote-getter with 2,148 votes. Michael Pullia was second with 2,057 votes. The third seat will got to Erica Polito with 1,959 votes.
In addition, Pleasantville’s Board of Education will see several former members return next year. Richard Norris, Cassandra Clements and Sharnell S. Morgan won the three, three-year seats and Jerome Page secured the one-year unexpired term. Norris, Morgan and Page are all former board members.
Current board member Hannah Erickson, who was appointed this year to fill the unexpired term of Ethel Seymore who died last winter, ran for one of the three-year terms but did not garner enough votes.
Three of the current board members who were up for re-election did not file a petition: Lawrence "Tony" Davenport, Elysa Sanchez and James Buford.